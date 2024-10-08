$250K award offered for Quebec man wanted on nationwide drug trafficking warrant

Quebec provincial police (SQ) and the Bolo Program is offering up to $250,000 for information on a Saguenay man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

All Boivin, 34, has been wanted since April in connection with drug trafficking cases dating back to 2021 in Saguenay, Quebec City, Brossard and Abbotsford, BC.

He is 6 feet tall with brown hair and eyes and weighs around 240 pounds.

He has a scar on his left shoulder and multiple tattoos, including one on his left hand and some on his neck.

"To escape justice, the investigation shows that he uses false identities. He could be anywhere in Quebec," the SQ said in a news release.

The reward is available until Dec. 3.

Anyone with information can contact the SQ's info-crime centre at 1-800-659-4264 or by email at cic@surete.qc.ca.