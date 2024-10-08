MONTREAL
Montreal

    • $250K award offered for Quebec man wanted on nationwide drug trafficking warrant

    All Boivin, 34, is wanted for drug trafficking and may be anywhere in Quebec. (SQ) All Boivin, 34, is wanted for drug trafficking and may be anywhere in Quebec. (SQ)
    Share

    Quebec provincial police (SQ) and the Bolo Program is offering up to $250,000 for information on a Saguenay man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

    All Boivin, 34, has been wanted since April in connection with drug trafficking cases dating back to 2021 in Saguenay, Quebec City, Brossard and Abbotsford, BC.

    He is 6 feet tall with brown hair and eyes and weighs around 240 pounds.

    He has a scar on his left shoulder and multiple tattoos, including one on his left hand and some on his neck.

    "To escape justice, the investigation shows that he uses false identities. He could be anywhere in Quebec," the SQ said in a news release.

    The reward is available until Dec. 3.

    Anyone with information can contact the SQ's info-crime centre at 1-800-659-4264 or by email at cic@surete.qc.ca. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News