MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec police pull man's dead body out of river

    911 emergency services line. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV NEWS) 911 emergency services line. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV NEWS)
    Share

    Quebec provincial police (SQ) have located the body of a man in his 80s who has been missing since Friday.

    The SQ said in a news release that the man's body was located on Sunday morning in the Batiscan River near the municipality of Lac-aux Sables, about 110 kilometres northwest of Quebec City.

    "It is believed to be the octogenarian who had been missing since Friday in Notre-Dame-de-Montauban," the SQ said. "Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on the spot."

    The SQ will now work with the Quebec coroner's office to determine the causes and circumstances that led to the man's death. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News