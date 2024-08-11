Quebec police pull man's dead body out of river

Quebec provincial police (SQ) have located the body of a man in his 80s who has been missing since Friday.

The SQ said in a news release that the man's body was located on Sunday morning in the Batiscan River near the municipality of Lac-aux Sables, about 110 kilometres northwest of Quebec City.

"It is believed to be the octogenarian who had been missing since Friday in Notre-Dame-de-Montauban," the SQ said. "Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on the spot."

The SQ will now work with the Quebec coroner's office to determine the causes and circumstances that led to the man's death.