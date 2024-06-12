Quebec police conduct drug raids linked to Hells Angels on Montreal's South Shore

On Wednesday, the Quebec police South Shore multi-force drug squad conducted eleven searches in several cities in connection with a drug trafficking network linked to the Hells Angels.

Police were in Saint-Jean-Baptiste-de-Rouville, Mont-St-Hilaire, Beloeil and Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil, as well as in Montreal for the fourth phase of the investigation launched in December 2022.

More than 100 police officers are mobilized for the searches.

Three other interventions were carried out in May in the Montérégie region, south of Montreal.

The regional drug squads are made up of different police forces and are aimed at fighting organized crime in all regions of Quebec.