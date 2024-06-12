MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec police conduct drug raids linked to Hells Angels on Montreal's South Shore

    Several police forces across Quebec conducted joint anti-drug trafficking raids on Montreal's South Shore on June 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Several police forces across Quebec conducted joint anti-drug trafficking raids on Montreal's South Shore on June 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    On Wednesday, the Quebec police South Shore multi-force drug squad conducted eleven searches in several cities in connection with a drug trafficking network linked to the Hells Angels.

    Police were in Saint-Jean-Baptiste-de-Rouville, Mont-St-Hilaire, Beloeil and Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil, as well as in Montreal for the fourth phase of the investigation launched in December 2022.

    More than 100 police officers are mobilized for the searches.

    Three other interventions were carried out in May in the Montérégie region, south of Montreal.

    The regional drug squads are made up of different police forces and are aimed at fighting organized crime in all regions of Quebec.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 12, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News