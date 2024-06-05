Quebec pharmacists to get more power to help people

Quebec says it wants pharmacies to be a one-stop shop for people with health concerns.

The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government tabled Bill 67 Tuesday to update the professional code, modernize professional orders and give more responsibility to health professionals.

Under the bill, pharmacists would have the power to diagnose common illnesses, such as a urinary tract infection (UTI) or pink eye, and give a prescription to treat it.

"I think that everybody wins by not having to go to a doctor's office or an emergency room to have a prescription for something that you know that you have," said Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel.

They would also be able to renew prescriptions and prescribe medication for already-diagnosed diseases like diabetes.

"Our system has been too doctor-oriented for too long in Quebec," said Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, Quebec Solidaire spokesperson. "We need to decentralize the power and the capacity to give care to patients."

In addition, the bill states clinical nurses would be able to diagnose mental disorders, though they will not be able to prescribe medication.

"There will be a direct link from the diagnostic from this professional to the access to a program, insurance or some kind of treatment," said LeBel.

The hope is that Bill 67 will bring about change when it comes to helping Quebecers with their health care needs.

"They [the pharmacists] are under-used in terms of their skills and competencies," said Joel Arseneau, Parti Québécois (PQ) member. "It's one of the means to improve the care of our fellow citizens."