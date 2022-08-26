Quebec parties prepare to launch election campaigns on Sunday

Quebec Premier Francois Legault is expected to launch the 2022 election campaign on Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

All major parties will hold media conferences to announce the launch of their campaigns ahead of the election on Oct. 3.

QUEBEC LIBERAL PARTY

Official opposition party (27 seats) - Dominique Anglade, leader

The PLQ will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. in Quebec City at the National Assembly.

COALITION AVENIR QUEBEC

Governing party (76 seats) - Francois Legault, leader

The CAQ will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. in Quebec City at Montmorency Falls.

PARTI QUEBECOIS

Third opposition party (7 seats) - Paul St. Pierre Plamondon, leader

The PQ will hold a news conference at 11:45 a.m. at Bellerive Park in Montreal.

CONSERVATIVE PARTY OF QUEBEC

(1 seat) - Eric Duhaime, leader

The CPQ will hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. from Quebec City.

QUEBEC SOLIDAIRE

Second opposition party (10 seats) - Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, Manon Masse, co-spokespersons

QS will hold a news conference at 1:15 p.m. at the Halte des Pèlerins winery in Sherbrooke.