Female exodus from Quebec's National Assembly: 22 elected women leave politics

The men are staying; the women are leaving. Simple coincidence or sign of deep malaise?

Numerous women have chosen to say good-bye to the Salon Bleu, and won't run in the upcoming provincial election.

A comparative analysis of male and female elected officials shows that the number of women preparing to leave politics seems disproportionate, especially in the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) caucus.

Data show there are 125 MNAs in the National Assembly, and more than a quarter of them are about to step down.

A total of 34 MNAs (27 per cent) have announced their plans to terminate their political careers at the end of this mandate; 22 of them are women.

Women account for almost two-thirds of the departures, even though they occupy less than half the seats (44 per cent).

Though each woman has her personal reasons for leaving, some wonder if the exodus has something to do with the often difficult political, partisan and parliamentary games, as well as behind-the-scenes drama and rivalries.

It is possible that some of them were unable to find their feet and are leaving, disappointed or broken, while trying to put on a smile for those able to handle the pressure.

NINE CAQ MNAS LEAVING

François Legault's CAQ shows the greatest amount of gender disproportion: three out of four departures are women.

In total, 12 of the CAQ's 76 MNAs have decided not to seek another term -- three men and nine women, including three ministers (Marguerite Blais, Danielle McCann and Nadine Girault) and two former ministers excluded from cabinet (Marie-Chantal Chassé and Marie-Eve Proulx).

The four other CAQ MNAs who are stepping down are Suzanne Dansereau, Émilie Foster, Claire Isabelle and Lise Lavallée.

Within the CAQ, 31 per cent of female MNAs are leaving, compared to only six per cent of the male caucus.

This does not include Claire Samson, first elected under the CAQ banner and now with Éric Duhaime's Conservative Party.

She, too, has announced that she will not be running again.

PLQ: EIGHT OUT OF 13

The situation is not much better at the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ), which has a parity caucus.

The PLQ has seen half of its members (13 out of 27) announce their retirement from politics, the majority of whom are women.

Of the 13, five are men and eight are women (61 per cent). Most of them had years of experience, with just Paule Robitaille serving one term.

The women leaving the PLQ are Francine Charbonneau, Hélène David, Nicole Ménard, Christine St-Pierre, Monique Sauvé, Lise Thériault and Kathleen Weil.

Independent MNA Marie Montpetit, a former minister in former premier Philippe Couillard's cabinet, is also stepping down after being elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2018 under the Liberal banner.

PQ AND QS

Out of seven MNAs, the Parti Québécois (PQ) is losing two men and two women, Lorraine Richard and Véronique Hivon.

Québec Solidaire has 10 MNAs, a caucus that is half women. Only one has chosen to leave, Catherine Dorion.

MALE DEPARTURES

Among the men, members who will no longer be seen in the Salon Bleu are: François Paradis, Marc Picard and Denis Tardif for the CAQ; Pierre Arcand, Gaétan Barrette, David Birnbaum, Carlos Leitao and Jean Rousselle for the Liberals; Sylvain Gaudreault and Martin Ouellet for the PQ and independents Harold Lebel and Sylvain Roy.