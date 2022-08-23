Female exodus from Quebec's National Assembly: 22 elected women leave politics
The men are staying; the women are leaving. Simple coincidence or sign of deep malaise?
Numerous women have chosen to say good-bye to the Salon Bleu, and won't run in the upcoming provincial election.
A comparative analysis of male and female elected officials shows that the number of women preparing to leave politics seems disproportionate, especially in the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) caucus.
Data show there are 125 MNAs in the National Assembly, and more than a quarter of them are about to step down.
A total of 34 MNAs (27 per cent) have announced their plans to terminate their political careers at the end of this mandate; 22 of them are women.
Women account for almost two-thirds of the departures, even though they occupy less than half the seats (44 per cent).
Though each woman has her personal reasons for leaving, some wonder if the exodus has something to do with the often difficult political, partisan and parliamentary games, as well as behind-the-scenes drama and rivalries.
It is possible that some of them were unable to find their feet and are leaving, disappointed or broken, while trying to put on a smile for those able to handle the pressure.
NINE CAQ MNAS LEAVING
François Legault's CAQ shows the greatest amount of gender disproportion: three out of four departures are women.
In total, 12 of the CAQ's 76 MNAs have decided not to seek another term -- three men and nine women, including three ministers (Marguerite Blais, Danielle McCann and Nadine Girault) and two former ministers excluded from cabinet (Marie-Chantal Chassé and Marie-Eve Proulx).
The four other CAQ MNAs who are stepping down are Suzanne Dansereau, Émilie Foster, Claire Isabelle and Lise Lavallée.
Within the CAQ, 31 per cent of female MNAs are leaving, compared to only six per cent of the male caucus.
This does not include Claire Samson, first elected under the CAQ banner and now with Éric Duhaime's Conservative Party.
She, too, has announced that she will not be running again.
PLQ: EIGHT OUT OF 13
The situation is not much better at the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ), which has a parity caucus.
The PLQ has seen half of its members (13 out of 27) announce their retirement from politics, the majority of whom are women.
Of the 13, five are men and eight are women (61 per cent). Most of them had years of experience, with just Paule Robitaille serving one term.
The women leaving the PLQ are Francine Charbonneau, Hélène David, Nicole Ménard, Christine St-Pierre, Monique Sauvé, Lise Thériault and Kathleen Weil.
Independent MNA Marie Montpetit, a former minister in former premier Philippe Couillard's cabinet, is also stepping down after being elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2018 under the Liberal banner.
PQ AND QS
Out of seven MNAs, the Parti Québécois (PQ) is losing two men and two women, Lorraine Richard and Véronique Hivon.
Québec Solidaire has 10 MNAs, a caucus that is half women. Only one has chosen to leave, Catherine Dorion.
MALE DEPARTURES
Among the men, members who will no longer be seen in the Salon Bleu are: François Paradis, Marc Picard and Denis Tardif for the CAQ; Pierre Arcand, Gaétan Barrette, David Birnbaum, Carlos Leitao and Jean Rousselle for the Liberals; Sylvain Gaudreault and Martin Ouellet for the PQ and independents Harold Lebel and Sylvain Roy.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 23, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada to create team to counter Russian disinformation: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa will create a special team dedicated to countering Russian disinformation and propaganda. Canada is also expanding its sanctions list to include 62 more individuals and one Russian military organization in retaliation for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Doxxed transgender activist, Twitch streamer leaving Canada due to ongoing threats
The woman at the centre of a swatting incident involving the London Police Service says she is being forced to leave the country due to ongoing harassment and threats to her life.
OPINION | How do you know it's the right time to purchase real estate?
Many Canadians are questioning whether or not it's the right time to purchase real estate. Contributor Christopher Liew breaks down the factors to keep in mind if you plan on shopping for real estate in the near future.
Victims of fatal crash at West Vancouver wedding identified as 2 women in 60s
Two women in their 60s died Saturday after a driver crashed into a wedding party in West Vancouver, B.C., and another seven people remain in hospital, according to an update from police.
Euro falls below parity with the U.S. dollar. What's the impact?
The euro has fallen below parity with the dollar, diving to its lowest level in 20 years and ending a one-to-one exchange rate with the U.S. currency. Here's why the euro's slide is happening and what impact it could have.
Watch: 40-metre superyacht sinks off Italian coast
The moment a 40-metre superyacht sank off the coast of southern Italy was captured on video.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Trudeau seems to lack the drive, vision and will to improve health care
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to address this great national priority and accomplish something fundamental for the future of health care. The problem is, so far, he just doesn’t seem interested, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Looking to save some money this back-to-school season? Here are some tips
More than one in three Canadians, or 36.2 per cent, expect to spend more money this year compared with last when it comes to back-to-school shopping, according to a survey released by Caddle in partnership with the Retail Council of Canada.
Experts question reliance on monkeypox vaccine with little data, short supply
A reliance on vaccines in short supply and questions over their best use are hampering efforts to curb the global spread of monkeypox which has hit dozens of countries for the first time, health officials say.
Toronto
-
Toronto woman gets eviction notice after landlord tries to raise rent $200 per month
A Toronto tenant fears her landlord is trying to evict her in order to hike the rental fee associated with the unit she lives in.
-
'It's bad': Opioids killed more Ontarians in second year of pandemic than first
Opioids killed more people in Ontario in the second year of the pandemic compared to the first, but the province saw a drop in those deaths this past March, newly released data shows.
-
Tim Hortons is now serving pizza at select GTA locations
Tim Hortons is testing out some new menu ideas, adding pizza to its list of food options at select locations in a trial run.
Atlantic
-
'We need to be more transparent': RCMP Commissioner Lucki says police must modernize
Canada's top Mountie has told a public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting that the RCMP must become a more transparent organization.
-
N.S. family doctor of 43 years says the province's doctor shortage is not surprising
A Nova Scotia doctor of 43 years says the province's shortage of family doctors is an issue decades in the making -- made more acute by an aging population.
-
'Let's try something new': N.B. premier says Canada's health-care system needs to be reformed
Following a meeting about the country's dire health-care situation, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs admits the current public system is not working and things need to change for it to improve.
London
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | One dead after plane crash at Stratford Airport
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say one person is dead after a small plane crashed at Stratford Airport Tuesday morning.
-
London committee hits pause on changes to restaurant and bar patios
City council's desire to permanently relax rules for restaurant and bar patios might raise capacity limits. As of now, there are limits on a patio to a maximum of 50 seats — or half of the licensed capacity inside the restaurant.
-
'An opportunity lost': Did councillors bargain hard enough for affordable units in massive development?
A residential mega-development in south London divided members of the Planning and Environment Committee (PEC) on Monday about whether to play hardball over the amount of affordable housing units.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario could lose one federal electoral district
The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Ontario is proposing changes to the current map based on the latest census results, including consolidating the current 10 northern districts into nine.
-
Fake gun confiscated from man in Sudbury's Donovan area
Sudbury police confiscated a fake gun Monday night after receiving a weapons complaint about a man on Kathleen Street in the Donovan area.
-
North Bay prof with same name as crash victim flooded with condolence messages
A Nipissing University professor wants to clear up the confusion after a woman with the same name from the same northern Ontario city was killed in a car crash last week.
Calgary
-
Police investigating shooting in Calgary's northeast
Calgary police are investigating after shots were fired in the northeast neighbourhood of Pineridge Monday evening.
-
Danielle Smith says audio recordings leaked on Twitter are 'fake'
Danielle Smith says the calls were a prank from someone pretending to be on her campaign.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | More rain for Calgary Tuesday; cooler the remainder of the week
More rain on the way for Calgary Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | One dead after plane crash at Stratford Airport
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say one person is dead after a small plane crashed at Stratford Airport Tuesday morning.
-
Man shot in Kitchener: police
Waterloo regional police say one person has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kitchener.
-
Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services issued 25th Code Red of 2022 on Saturday
Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service was in a dire situation on Saturday as ambulances were gridlocked outside the Guelph General Hospital due to offload delays.
Vancouver
-
Fatal stabbing in Mission not believed to be connected to gang conflict: homicide team
Homicide investigators were called to Mission Monday afternoon after a man died from stab wounds.
-
Man in critical condition after serious assault in Surrey
Surrey Mounties are investigating a serious assault they say left a man with critical injuries early Monday morning.
-
B.C. nurse facing practice limits after asking COVID-19 vaccine injector to use discarded syringe
A B.C. nurse is facing limits to her work after misconduct related to COVID-19 vaccine administration.
Edmonton
-
'Extremely frustrated': Councillors want better green space maintenance next summer
While councillors were initially set to discuss a potential cosmetic pesticides ban in Edmonton, the conversation morphed into concerns about how green spaces in the city are maintained.
-
Danielle Smith says audio recordings leaked on Twitter are 'fake'
Danielle Smith says the calls were a prank from someone pretending to be on her campaign.
-
Ukraine fears stepped-up attacks around national holiday
The sense of dread deepened in Ukraine on Tuesday amid warnings that Russia may try to spoil the country's Independence Day holiday and mark the six-month point in the war by intensifying its attacks.
Windsor
-
Here are the vaccine and mask policies for Windsor post-secondary students this fall
As Windsor university and college students prepare to head into the classroom this fall, here’s a look at the COVID-19 vaccine and mask policies for both institutions.
-
Police seek suspects after derogatory messages written on Dresden tables
Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after several derogatory messages directed towards the 2S LGBTQ+ community were written with red permanent marker on several picnic tables.
-
Gas leak closes section of Front Road in Amherstburg
A section of Front Road in Amherstburg is closed due to a gas leak.
Regina
-
'It's devastating': Grasshopper infestation in southwest Sask. impacting crops
Large swaths of grasshoppers have been seen in parts of Saskatchewan this summer, particularly in the southwest where some crops have been negatively impacted.
-
$500 tax credit cheques coming for Sask. residents this fall
The Government of Saskatchewan will be sending $500 "affordability" tax credit cheques to Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older this fall.
-
‘It’s not a healthy system’: former student critical of Legacy Christian Academy curriculum
Victoria Reid attended Legacy Christian Academy, formerly Christian Centre Academy, from 1996 to 2004, and recalls the learning process to be vastly different from anything else she’s experienced.
Ottawa
-
Iconic Sir Winston Churchill photograph stolen from Chateau Laurier, replaced with copy
An iconic photograph of Sir Winston Churchill appears to have been stolen from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel and replaced with a copy. The photo of Churchill by Canadian photographer Yousuf Karsh, taken in December 1941 on Parliament Hill, is among the most famous photos ever taken of the British prime minister.
-
Man treated for injuries following early morning assault in Ottawa
Ottawa police say officers responded to a call for two men fighting in the 300 block of Freedom Private, off of Smyth Road, at approximately 6:35 a.m.
-
Here's when gasoline prices will drop 6 cents a litre in Ottawa
Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop on Wednesday to the lowest level since February.
Saskatoon
-
'A happy spirit’: Mother of missing Rosthern teen pleading for safe return
The mother of a missing 15-year-old boy from Rosthern says she is having a hard time keeping it together as family and friends continue search efforts.
-
‘It’s not a healthy system’: former student critical of Legacy Christian Academy curriculum
Victoria Reid attended Legacy Christian Academy, formerly Christian Centre Academy, from 1996 to 2004, and recalls the learning process to be vastly different from anything else she’s experienced.
-
$500 tax credit cheques coming for Sask. residents this fall
The Government of Saskatchewan will be sending $500 "affordability" tax credit cheques to Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older this fall.