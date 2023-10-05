Montreal

    • Quebec parliament suspended after MNA blows up a balloon in the Salon bleu

    The government requested a penalty on Thursday against Quebec Solidaire (QS) MNA Sol Zanetti, who inflated and deflated a balloon during question period in an attempt to illustrate the collapse of the governing Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ).

    Liberal MNA Frantz Benjamin, who was presiding over the proceedings in place of Nathalie Roy, clearly lost control of the House and had to suspend proceedings for several minutes.

    Zanetti got the ball rolling by denouncing the CAQ's nationalism, which he felt did not live up to expectations.

    He inflated and deflated a blue balloon, and Speaker Frantz Benjamin called a point of order, stating that such objects could not be used in the chamber.

    That's when Government House Leader Simon Jolin-Barrette jumped in to call for tougher action against the QS MNA.

    Benjamin maintained that he had rendered his decision and issued his call to order, which displeased Jolin-Barrette.

    Faced with the disorder, the speaker had to interrupt question period and its televised broadcast for about 15 minutes.

    The proceedings resumed, but the speaker did not accept the government leader's proposal to sanction the QS MNA.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 5, 2023.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Canadians can expect to 'soon' see grocery price freezes, matching to address high costs

    Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says Canadians will 'soon' start to see the big grocers taking action to address food prices, including price freezes and price matching campaigns. Champagne said that Loblaw, Metro, Empire, Walmart and Costco have agreed to begin rolling out actions that will result in lower costs for Canadians.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News