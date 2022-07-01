Quebec paramedics call unlimited strike, demanding better salaries

FPHQ union paramedics called an unlimited general strike on Friday.

This pressure tactic affects 40 paramedic services in the Fédération des employés du préhospitalier du Québec (FPHQ) across Quebec, including the North Shore, Lower St. Lawrence, Gaspé, Beauce, Laurentian, Lanaudière, Eastern Townships, Central Quebec and Mauricie regions.

The FPHQ describes itself as "the largest independent union in the pre-hospital sector," with nearly 2,500 members, including paramedics.

In a news release, the union says its striking members are demanding "the same salary conditions as the health-care network" in Quebec.

The demands include a pension plan, salary scale, and bonuses.

"Considering that the employees were greatly solicited by the Ministry of Health and Social Services during the pandemic and that the latter wants to see them contribute to its health network on a permanent basis, it is high time that paramedics be recognized for their fair value," the release reads.

FPHQ President Daniel Chouinard said members are prepared to stay on strike for as long as it takes to get the conditions they want.