Quebec organized crime police unit make raids in St. Jerome and Kanesatake
Investigators out of the Quebec police organized crime task force were in Kanesatake and St. Jerome on Tuesday conducting raids.
SQ spokesperson Lieutenant Benoit Charles said ENRCO (Escouade nationale sur la répression du crime organisé) officers were executing warrants but would not specify the nature of the warrants due to it being an active investigation.
"We're looking to get some information for an investigation that's still ongoing," said Charles.
He said there were no incidents when officers were conducting the raids, and no arrests have been made.
He said several residences, businesses and vehicles were searched in St. Jerome and Kanesatake.
The raids, Charles said, were not connected to the May 25 raids in Kanesatake at the Mohawk Council and Health Centre offices in connection with a fraud investigation.
That investigation is also ongoing.
