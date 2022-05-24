Quebec opposition parties say they plan to vote against Bill 96
The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government says it plans to move forward with Bill 96, a sweeping language reform and update of Bill 101, this week, despite criticisms by opposition parties.
Members of the Quebec Liberals (PLQ) say they plan to vote against the bill as it goes too far, undermining the rights of anglophones.
Contrarily, the Parti Québécois (PQ) says it will vote against it because the bill does not go far enough, lacking the teeth to prevent the decline of the French language.
Québec solidaire says it plans to vote for the bill.
However, members say they still have serious reservations, particularly when it comes to public services being offered only in French six months after immigrants arrive in the province -- a time frame they deem is too short.
Despite the controversy, Bill 96's revision of the Charter of the French Language is expected to become law by the end of the week during a final vote in the National Assembly.
PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon argues Bill 96 acknowledges the decline of the French language in Quebec but does not offer the necessary measures to ensure its sustainability.
"We don't have to give moral support to something that is misleading," he said, noting the main issue has been the government's refusal to extend Bill 101 to CEGEPs. "The government is not helping an endangered language."
According to the PQ, the government is trying more to "look nationalistic" than really committing to it.
The party argues Bill 96 lacks teeth, including when it comes to the bilingual status of municipalities and the lack of indicators to measure the progress made.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 24, 2022.
