MONTREAL -- Quebec announced Monday that those who want to travel and have had a positive COVID-19 test and first vaccine can now get a second jab.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services said in a news release that the decision is based on a recommendation from Quebec's immunization committee (CIQ), and is particularly aimed at those who want to travel.

"The CIQ now recommends a second dose for people with a history of COVID-19 who are planning to travel and need to meet the requirement for a double vaccination," the release reads.

Those formerly COVID-19 positive people wanting their second dose can get a vaccination at a mass vaccination centre, a pharmacy or a business without having to provide any justification.

"Available information is reassuring about the administration of two doses in people with a history of infection," the ministry said. "No major issues have been identified in relation to the administration of a second dose."

The ministry added that those who don't want to travel and receive the proof of double vaccination are considered sufficiently protected with a history of COVID-19 infection and a single dose.

The vaccine passport will identify all adequately protected people, including those who have tested positive in the past.