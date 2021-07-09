MONTREAL -- Quebec business owners are welcoming the government's vaccine-passport system but say it should be easy to use for entrepreneurs who are already struggling through the pandemic.

The province has taken the lead in Canada on this issue, stating that in September, it will require people to prove they are vaccinated to access non-essential services in parts of the province where COVID-19 transmission is high.

Francis Berube, policies analyst for the Quebec chapter of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, says the proposed health order shows the government is serious about keeping the economy open if cases should rise.

The government hasn't yet released details about how the system would work, and Berube says he expects to be consulted before it's implemented so he can offer advice on how to reduce the burden on businesses.

Gabriel Hardy, Quebec spokesman for the Fitness Industry Council of Canada, says the government's idea is good news for the gym industry because the passport system will allow gyms to operate amid a potential fourth wave.

Berube says the proof-of-vaccination system must be simple because businesses are already managing a slew of COVID-19 health orders.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 9, 2021.