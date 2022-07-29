Quebec officials to give COVID-19 update as hospitalizations remain steady
Public health officials in Quebec are expected to give an update on the COVID-19 situation early Friday afternoon.
National Director of Public Health, Dr. Luc Boileau is slated to speak at 1 p.m.
This comes after the Quebec health ministry reported 671 new COVID-19 infections and 13 additional deaths related to the coronavirus.
The number of hospitalizations remained essentially the same at 2,222, including 763 due to COVID-19 -- one more than the day before.
Sixty-nine people are in intensive care, including 35 due to COVID-19, an increase of four.
In addition, 6,532 healthcare workers are absent due to reasons related to COVID-19.
As of Monday, parents of children aged six months to four-years-old can book an appointment to have their child vaccinated against COVID-19.
Health Canada recently approved Moderna's Spikevax vaccine for young children and Quebec received its first shipment of over 70,000 doses this week.
The six-month to four-year age group represents approximately 400,000 Quebec children.
However, a July 8 to 20 survey released by the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ) on Tuesday indicates only 41 per cent of parents of children aged four years or younger intend to have them inoculated.
Of the respondents, 40 per cent of parents said they did not plan to vaccinate and 19 per cent reported that their decision had not yet been made up.
The main reason parents gave was, at 23 per cent, that they did not see the need for it because they consider the health risks of COVID-19 to be low for their child.
Of the remainder, 20 per cent said they were concerned about possible side effects and 17 per cent said they did not believe the coronavirus vaccines were effective.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 29, 2022.
