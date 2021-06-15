MONTREAL -- Charges have been laid against a Surete du Quebec officer following an investigation by Quebec’s police watchdog, the Bureau des Enquetes Independantes (BEI).

The charges, brought forward by the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP), stem from an event that took place in Saint-Cyrille-de-Wendover on July 16, 2020, when a man was seriously injured during a police intervention, according to the (BEI).

The BEI investigation is reportedly the first to result in criminal charges against a police officer.

The watchdog submitted its report on the incident in December and a common assault charge has since been laid against Surete du Quebec officer Danny Poliquin.

“Since the case is before the courts, the BEI will not make more information public in order not to undermine the fairness and integrity of the judicial process,” wrote the watchdog in a Tuesday press release.

