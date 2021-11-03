MONTREAL -- The problems with the health care sector’s payroll system is spreading.

First, Quebec orderlies were affected, and now it's nurses’ turn to complain about delays in retroactive payments that were owed as a result of new collective agreements.

The problem originates with private payroll service providers who were unable to modify their software in time, after collective agreements in the health and social services sector were renewed.

The Syndicat quebecois des employes de service (SQEES), affiliated with the FTQ, denounced the delays on Oct. 27, reporting that "several companies" had informed them that payroll services wouldn’t be able to meet the deadlines set out in the new collective agreement for payment of certain amounts.

Now it is the nurses, member of FIQ, who are experiencing similar delays.

The agreement between the FTQ and the Quebec government to renew the collective agreements dates back to the end of May. It was ratified in June, but the text was agreed upon and signed at a later date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 3, 2021.