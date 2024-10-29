Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge to be completely closed this weekend

Drivers are being reminded of another complete closure of the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge this weekend.

Quebec's transport ministry said the bridge will be closed in both directions so that crews can reconfigure the lanes in anticipation of the reopening of a fourth lane, which is planned for the end of the year.

The bridge will be closed from Friday at midnight until Monday at 5 a.m.

The Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility said Highway 40 westbound will be closed between exit 41 (Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue / boul. des Anciens-Combattants / Highway 20 westbound / Île Perrot) and the entrance from Saint-Charles Avenue.

The eastbound lanes will be closed between exit 35 (Vaudreuil-sur-le-Lac / Vaudreuil-Dorion / Av. St-Charles) and the entrance from Boulevard des Anciens-Combattants. The detours will be marked by temporary signage.

The toll on Highway 30 will be suspended during the closure.

The transport ministry advises motorists to take public transit and to expect longer travel times in the area.