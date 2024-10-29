Patient attacks another at Montreal's CHUM hospital

A 53-year-old man suffered serious injuries after allegedly being attacked by another patient at a Montreal hospital early Tuesday morning.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 1:15 a.m. about the incident at the Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM).

"The initial information we have is the suspect stabbed his roommate with a sharp object," said Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

The victim suffered serious upper body injuries, but his life is not considered to be in danger.

Dubuc notes that when officers arrived, hospital staff had already restrained the 35-year-old suspect.

A security perimeter has been set up in the area to allow Montreal police to determine the motive for the attack and the circumstances surrounding the incident.