    Trick-or-heat: Montreal could break a weather record this Halloween

    Veronique L’Ecuyer as Luigi, left, and Gilian Chabin as Mario skip their way along a street on Halloween in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Veronique L’Ecuyer as Luigi, left, and Gilian Chabin as Mario skip their way along a street on Halloween in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    There's a wave of warm autumn weather in store this week for Montreal, which means trick-or-treaters will likely be treated with record-breaking temperatures on Halloween.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada is forecasting a high of 23 C under sunny skies on Thursday. That would break a record of 21 C, which was set in 1956.

    The average high for this time of year is 9 C.

    The low on Halloween night will drop to 15 C with a 70 per cent chance of showers.

    The heat will start to kick in on Wednesday, which will see the mercury rising to 22 C under a mix of sun and cloud. The low will be 17 C.

    Things will start to really cool down by the end of the week, with temperatures returning to seasonal normals, according to ECCC. The weather agency is calling for a high of 15 C on Friday and a chilly low of -3 C.

    Skies will clear for the weekend, with highs of 7 C and 9 C on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

