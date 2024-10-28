Quebec homeless centres have very few places to go

For months now, there have been calls from some in Montreal’s St. Henri neighbourhood, where the Benoit Labre day centre for the homeless is, to move elsewhere.

The calls stem from concerns for the safety of children attending a nearby school.

In August, Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant floated the idea of banning safe-consumption sites and day centres that are close to schools and daycares.

That policy would, however, eliminate a vast majority of establishments.

"We did the math, and we came to the conclusion that there are virtually no spaces available for the homeless that are at least 250 metres from a school or a daycare,” said Jeremie Lamarche, from RAPSIM, a support group for the unhoused in Montreal.

Even established services would be threatened, according to the head of the Welcome Hall Mission.

"There are at least 100 examples in Montreal of social services, services to the vulnerable that are in areas that are close to schools and daycares, and they're very well run and they're needed in that community,” said executive director Sam Watts.

Advocates are unanimous on one thing: moving the unhoused population away from neighbourhoods to sectors where they wouldn't disturb anyone is impossible.

The homeless, they say, tend to stay where they find help and resources, but that doesn't mean day centres or safe-drug use sites should open anywhere.

"I think we always have to think of this on a case-by-case basis in regards to what population are we trying to serve because homeless people are very heterogeneous,” said Old Brewery Mission president and CEO James Hughes. “They're not a one size fits all."

The City of Montreal is currently studying how the growing homeless population is affecting neighbourhoods.

Carmant said Quebec is still thinking about how best to deal with the issue.

"I'm really concerned more about the centre de consommation supervisée and with the day centres,” he said.

“It’s more about the number of people coming to use these day centres. So we have to have an approach that is intelligent and that will take care of the problem not only Montreal but all over Quebec.”