MONTREAL -- A week into a province-wide curfew to curb the spread of COVID-19, Quebec reported Saturday that 2,225 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The number pushes the seven-day average to 2,105 and is the highest number of daily cases since Jan. 10.

In addition, the province added 67 deaths due to the disease pushing the total number of deaths past 9,000 in the province since the start of the pandemic. That total is now 9,005.

However, the province is also reporting that 2,430 more people have recovered from the disease (210,364 total), and 22 fewer people are receiving treatment in Quebec's hospitals.

The total number of hospitalizations is now 1,474 including 227 in the intensive care ward, a decrease of four.

Since the start of the pandemic, 240,970 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and there are currently 21,640 active cases in the province.

On Jan. 14, health-care professionals analyzed 33,778 samples. (Quebec releases its testing data from two days prior to its daily updates).

Vaccination data will be released at 1 p.m. on the government of Quebec's website.

REGIONAL DATA

Montreal's daily increase in cases shot up to nearly 1,000 when the island reported 958 new cases (84,781 total).

Other notable daily increases were reported in Monteregie (327 new, 33,920 total), Laval (219 new, 20,018 total), Lanaudiere (113 new, 17,307 total), and Quebec City (101 new, 20,150 total).