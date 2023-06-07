Quebec national assembly votes in favour of MAID expansion bill

A majority of Quebec's national assembly voted in favour of the bill to extend medical aid in dying (MAID) on Wednesday.

The new law will allow advance requests for MAID, but it could take up to two years before this new measure comes into effect.

Seniors Minister Sonia Bélanger said time is needed to harmonize the new version of MAID with other laws and the Criminal Code.

The law will also amend the original MAID legislation to allow people to receive end-of-life care wherever they choose.

However, the practice will be regulated. The bill now stipulates that "no person may promote or advertise a good or service provided as part of a commercial activity by associating it directly or indirectly with medical assistance in dying."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 7, 2023.