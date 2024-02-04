Quebec municipalities against end to popular financing
Putting an end to popular financing of political parties as suggested by Premier François Legault would harm municipal democracy, according to the presidents of Quebec's two major municipal associations.
Those associations have contributed to Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) financing.
Union des municipalités du Québec (UMQ) president Martin Damphousse, and his counterpart at the head of the Fédération québécoise des municipalités (FQM), Jacques Demers, reacted to the idea of abandoning popular financing, launched by the CAQ leader on Thursday.
The CAQ has been rocked for the past two weeks by controversy over its fundraising methods: the opposition accused CAQ MNAs of dangling access to ministers in exchange for a $100 donation to the party, as suggested by messages obtained by La Presse Canadienne.
Damphousse and Demers see no problem with a councillor, mayor or citizen contributing to a party's coffers.
"We're getting away from the real issue, (...) it's not public funding that's the problem," said Demers in an interview with The Canadian Press.
Donations from individuals are "absolutely necessary" for new candidates on the municipal scene to make themselves known, "otherwise the old parties and incumbents will have a major strategic advantage," said Damphousse, who is also mayor of Varennes.
"Everyone is unanimous on this," he said.
If nearly half the mayors are contributing to the CAQ fund, as revealed in a report by The Canadian Press, it is not because they would otherwise have difficulty meeting a minister, that is not the problem, Damphousse maintained.
"I've never had a problem with access," he said. "I've never had to pay into a party fund to meet a minister."
The problem is rather the wording of the CAQ's MNAs' solicitations, which were "clumsy," he said - something that the CAQ has even acknowledged, while saying that it had committed nothing illegal.
You can't dangle a privilege by baiting municipal councillors with a minister at a fundraising cocktail party - the law prohibits contributions to a party with the intention of obtaining a quid pro quo.
"Some mayors felt uncomfortable thinking that they had to pay to meet a minister," said Demers, who is mayor of Sainte-Catherine-de-Hatley. "There must be no impression that you have to pay to meet a minister in order to move an issue forward."
"You don't get privileges by financing or participating in a fundraising activity," said Damphousse. "On the other hand, there are plenty of elected (municipal) representatives who take advantage (by going to fundraising cocktails) to make themselves known and move forward on issues that are important to them, and that's fine for them - there's no risk in that."
Last week, Education Minister Bernard Drainville acknowledged that municipal councillors were discussing their issues with him at fundraising events, while the CAQ's Director General claimed that the exchanges between the minister and the mayors were in the nature of a brief conversation.
Demers believes that municipal councillors take part in their MNA's fundraising activities because they want to know what the government is going to do for their municipality.
The presidents of the UMQ and the FQM both contributed to the CAQ.
It was they who, as representatives of all Quebec municipalities, negotiated the latest fiscal pact signed last autumn with the CAQ government.
Does this affect their independence or the appearance of impartiality?
"In my opinion, not at all," said Damphousse.
"It would be incredible if it did," Demers also replied.
Damphousse said that he did not consider himself to be a CAQ party member. He wanted to contribute to the campaign of the CAQ candidate and now Minister for the Family, Suzanne Roy, who was his predecessor at the head of the UMQ.
"She's my MNA, my colleague and my personal friend. This has nothing to do with future meetings with ministers. It has nothing to do with that," he said.
"No, I don't consider myself to be a CAQ supporter," Demers also replied, saying that he had already contributed to the PQ and the PLQ when they were in power.
"I like to hear what these parties are going to do for our riding," he said. "There's no obligation for anyone to take out a membership card, which I don't do anyway."
Damphousse contributed $200 to Roy's campaign in 2022, an election year in which a citizen is entitled to contribute an additional $100 on top of the $100 annual maximum.
He contributed another $100 in 2023.
Demers contributed $100 to the CAQ fund in 2023, but in 2019 and 2017, he gave $100 to the Liberal Party (PLQ).
On Monday, The Canadian Press revealed that 503 of Quebec's 1,138 mayors and prefects had contributed to the CAQ's election fund since the last municipal elections in 2021, for a total of nearly $100,000.
In messages obtained by The Canadian Press, CAQ MNAs invited municipal councillors to cocktail parties, offering to meet a minister in exchange for a $100 contribution.
The opposition parties are accusing the CAQ of having set up a financing scheme that targets municipal councillors, which the CAQ have denied.
Two CAQ MNAs, Sylvain Lévesque and Louis-Charles Thouin, are being investigated by the national assembly's ethics commissioner Ariane Mignolet.
Québec solidaire also asked her to investigate two other CAQ elected representatives, Gilles Bélanger and Yves Montigny, but she deemed the requests inadmissible.
Legault felt that the opposition's attacks called into question his integrity. Upset by the revelations, he announced on Thursday that his party would forego individual contributions from citizens and invited his opponents from the other parties to do the same, which they refused.
Elected municipal officials have the right to contribute to party financing, just like any other citizen.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 4, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Quebec girl found safe after Amber Alert
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Flight Centre fights hundreds of fake sites, as bogus booking costs B.C. man $2,280
Flight Centre says it has had more than 200 fraudulent listings taken down so far, the search results having appeared in online searches for “Flight Centre” across Canada.
Ottawa couple out $13k after scammer posing as TD Bank steals credit card info
An Ottawa couple is reeling after a scam phone call from who they thought was a representative from TD Bank cost them $13,000.
Heavy snowfall continues in the Maritimes; delays, closures and cancellations piling up
As large amounts of snow continue to batter the Maritimes from the slow moving weather system on Sunday, the list of closures and delays is also growing.
Federal government extends foreign buyer ban on Canadian homes to 2027
The federal government will continue to ban foreign nationals from buying homes in Canada for another two years as housing affordability concerns continue to trouble cities across the country.
After new U.S. strikes hitting Yemen, Iran issues a warning about suspected spy ships in the Mideast
Iran issued a warning Sunday to the U.S. over potentially targeting two cargo ships in the Mideast long suspected of serving as forwarding operating bases for Iranian commandos. The warning came just after the U.S. and the United Kingdom launched a massive airstrike campaign against Yemen's Houthi rebels.
Spotlight on London, Ont. as world junior hockey sex assault case goes to court
The southwestern Ontario city of London will be under a spotlight Monday as a high-profile, multi-year probe into allegations of sexual assault involving players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team makes its way to court.
Air Canada's first female pilot recalls sector's sexist hurdles on route to success
After a fulfilling 40-year career, Air Canada's first female pilot recalls the struggles she faced in the early years and the efforts still needed to encourage more young women to enter aviation -- especially the cockpit, which remains extremely male-dominated.
TIMELINE How a 25-year-old created a crypto kingdom before it came crashing down
Here’s a look at how the house of cards carefully crafted by Ontario’s so-called 'crypto king' came crashing down.
Far-right Israeli minister's criticism of Biden sparks anger at a sensitive time for U.S. ties
Criticism of U.S. President Joe Biden by a far-right minister in Israel's government who said Donald Trump would allow more freedom to fight Hamas sparked outrage there on Sunday, highlighting the sensitivity of relations as Washington provides key support for the offensive against the militants in Gaza.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
FIFA World Cup match schedule to be revealed today
Later today we’ll know the 2026 FIFA World Cup match schedule, and exactly how many games will take place on Toronto turf.
-
Spotlight on London, Ont. as world junior hockey sex assault case goes to court
The southwestern Ontario city of London will be under a spotlight Monday as a high-profile, multi-year probe into allegations of sexual assault involving players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team makes its way to court.
-
TIMELINE
TIMELINE How a 25-year-old created a crypto kingdom before it came crashing down
Here’s a look at how the house of cards carefully crafted by Ontario’s so-called 'crypto king' came crashing down.
Atlantic
-
Heavy snowfall continues in the Maritimes; delays, closures and cancellations piling up
As large amounts of snow continue to batter the Maritimes from the slow moving weather system on Sunday, the list of closures and delays is also growing.
-
Marathon snowstorm continues Sunday into Monday for the Maritimes
As parts of eastern Nova Scotia and eastern Prince Edward Island report snow amounts of 30 to 60 cm already down, there is more to come over the next few days.
-
New Brunswick Weightlifting Championships qualifier brings out athletes from 17 to 77 years old
While it might look like pure strength is at the heart of weightlifting, New Brunswick athletes show that it really starts with unwavering determination.
London
-
'No improvements without investment': London Transit appeals to public for additional funding
A new campaign from the London Transit Commission is gaining attention with the transit authority asking Londoners to contact their local councillor for additional funding because 'transit improvements are at stake.'
-
Pedestrian struck in 'serious' collision Saturday
Just after 6 p.m. Saturday evening, a pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Wellington Road and Baseline Road.
-
Federal government extends foreign buyer ban on Canadian homes to 2027
The federal government will continue to ban foreign nationals from buying homes in Canada for another two years as housing affordability concerns continue to trouble cities across the country.
Northern Ontario
-
Citizens organize own search for missing Sudbury councillor
Dozens of volunteer head off in all parts of the city and beyond as part of a citizens search team looking for missing Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini.
-
Federal government extends foreign buyer ban on Canadian homes to 2027
The federal government will continue to ban foreign nationals from buying homes in Canada for another two years as housing affordability concerns continue to trouble cities across the country.
-
Wikwemikong man charged with 1st-degree murder following fatal stabbing in Sudbury
A 20-year-old man is dead and a 30-year-old from Manitoulin Island has been charged with first-degree murder following a stabbing near the intersection of Cabot Street and Hearn Avenue in Greater Sudbury's Donovan community Friday evening.
Calgary
-
Traffic signal restored in Beltline as snow continues to fall across the city
Crews were on scene in the Beltline Sunday morning working on a traffic signal that was stuck, as snow blanketed the city.
-
Hurricanes firing on all cylinders in 6-0 blanking of Hitmen
The Lethbridge Hurricanes started slow but ended up firing on all cylinders Saturday night at the Enmax Centre, blanking the Calgary Hitmen 6-0.
-
Police investigating shooting and crash in southeast Calgary
Calgary police are investigating after several shots were fired along 42 Avenue S.E.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Heavy police presence in Kitchener neighbourhood
Waterloo regional police are asking people to avoid the area of Dixon Street in Kitchener as officers respond to a “weapons incident.”
-
Memorial bonspiel raises funds and awareness for youth mental health
The Elmira event is bringing curlers of all ages together in memory of a teen who passed too soon.
-
Woman prepares to summit Mt. Kilimanjaro after donating kidney
A Bright, Ont. woman is getting ready for the hike of a lifetime.
Vancouver
-
Flight Centre fights hundreds of fake sites, as bogus booking costs B.C. man $2,280
Flight Centre says it has had more than 200 fraudulent listings taken down so far, the search results having appeared in online searches for “Flight Centre” across Canada.
-
'He's a monster': Family outraged man who killed stepmom granted day parole
The family of a woman murdered by her stepson in Langley is outraged that the killer was granted day parole and will be living in the same community as some of the victim’s relatives.
-
Burnaby residents asked to check sheds as search for missing man continues
Police are asking residents of a Burnaby neighbourhood to check their yards, sheds and garages as the search for a missing 46-year-old man continues.
Edmonton
-
Team Matthews tops Team McDavid for NHL all-star crown; Matthews named MVP
Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews led Team Matthews with two goals — including the winner — and an assist to secure a 7-4 victory over Team McDavid in the final of the league's 3-on-3 all-star mini tournament Saturday.
-
Hundreds protest UCP's gender policies, call narrative 'misinformed, untrue and unjust'
Hundreds of protesters gathered in Old Strathcona Saturday to speak out against proposed legislation that would limit access to medical treatments for trans youth.
-
At least 46 reported dead in Chile as forest fires move into densely populated central areas
Intense forest fires burning around a densely populated area of central Chile have caused at least 46 deaths, Chile's president said Saturday evening, and officials said at least 1,100 homes had been destroyed.
Windsor
-
Federal government extends foreign buyer ban on Canadian homes to 2027
The federal government will continue to ban foreign nationals from buying homes in Canada for another two years as housing affordability concerns continue to trouble cities across the country.
-
Snowmobilers sidestep the present to appreciate the past
It has not been a winter of fun for snowmobilers
-
Local hunters charged after shooting moose from motorboat
Three men from Chatham-Kent and Essex have been fined thousands of dollars after shooting a moose from a motorboat while on a hunt in northern Ontario in October of 2022.
Regina
-
Moose Jaw podiatrist says patients facing unnecessary specialist referral delays
A Moose Jaw podiatrist believes his patients are facing unnecessary delays in referrals to health care specialists. Current rules require podiatry patients to visit a family doctor to complete the referral process.
-
Sask. business owners celebrate Black History Month
The Black Canadian Women in Action organization held their second annual Black History Month brunch in Regina on Saturday.
-
Federal government extends foreign buyer ban on Canadian homes to 2027
The federal government will continue to ban foreign nationals from buying homes in Canada for another two years as housing affordability concerns continue to trouble cities across the country.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa couple out $13k after scammer posing as TD Bank steals credit card info
An Ottawa couple is reeling after a scam phone call from who they thought was a representative from TD Bank cost them $13,000.
-
Kanata man charged with impaired driving after hitting guardrail, injuring passenger
Ontario Provincial Police say a 23-year-old Kanata man is facing charges after a crash on Highway 417 early Sunday morning.
-
Injured hiker rescued from west Ottawa trail after fall
Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters helped rescue an injured hiker from a west Ottawa trail on Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Officer-involved shooting and suspicious death in Saskatoon under investigation
An officer-involved shooting that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, as well as the discovery of a deceased body in a home, are under investigation.
-
Saskatoon woman fears homelessness as she navigates difficult housing market
A Saskatoon woman is fearing homelessness as she navigates the difficult housing market.
-
First Nation leaders renew calls for policing following Sask. stabbing inquest
Following recommendations from the James Smith Cree Nation inquest, First Nation leadership is renewing calls for its own police force.