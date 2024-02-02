Quebec ethics commissioner will not open investigation into two CAQ MNAs

Quebec ethics commissioner Ariane Mignolet will not be opening any investigations into CAQ MNAs Yves Montigny and Gilles Bélanger in the end.

It was announced in a press release on Friday, at the end of an eventful week in the national assembly, when the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) came under fire for its financing methods.

Two investigations are already underway into the financing practices of other members of the CAQ caucus, Sylvain Lévesque and Louis-Charles Thouin.

In the case of Montigny and Bélanger, the commissioner ruled that the requests for investigations made by Québec Solidaire (QS) MNA Vincent Marissal were "inadmissible."

These "do not contain reasonable grounds, based on the commissioner's jurisprudence among other things, to believe that a breach of the code could have been committed," she stated.

The commissioner pointed out that each situation is unique and must be analyzed on the basis of its own context and facts.

"Thus, similarities or apparent similarities between two situations or a transposition of facts alleged in another application cannot justify the opening of an investigation," she added.

However, Mignolet said that she was "sensitive" to the concerns raised by parliamentarians and the general public.

She pointed out that she could, on her own initiative, carry out checks or open an investigation if there were reasonable grounds to believe that a breach could have been committed.

In a message obtained by The Canadian Press on Tuesday, Bélanger invited mayors to meet Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault in exchange for a $100 contribution.

The local mayor who forwarded the message to the news agency expressed his "unease" at this kind of solicitation and said he had not taken part in the activity.

According to a screenshot obtained by QS, Montigny invited an entrepreneur from his region to meet a minister at a cocktail party in exchange for a $100 contribution to the party fund.

"I know we haven't always done what you wanted, but this is a great opportunity to talk to a minister," he said.

"Are Quebecers right to be concerned that the CAQ is monetizing access to its ministers?" asked Marissal during question period on Tuesday afternoon.

"The CAQ has set up a solicitation system based on access to its ministers," he said indignantly.

On social media on Friday, Montigny thanked the ethics commissioner for her swift response.

"Honesty and integrity have always guided me in my work. I have always followed all the rules. I was disappointed this week to see that the opposition wanted to play petty politics on the back of my reputation," he wrote.

CAQ leader and premier François Legault acknowledged on Thursday that the situation could raise "doubts" in people's minds, but said that his party respected the rules.

He announced that the CAQ would temporarily abandon popular financing.