MONTREAL -- A 28-year-old woman from Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, north of Montreal, has been sentenced to eight years in prison for causing the deaths of three of her newborns.

She had originally been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the killings of the three newborns, but subsequently pleaded guilty to lesser charges of manslaughter.

She also pleaded guilty to two counts of concealing the body of a child and one count of failing to provide the necessaries of life for a fourth child who is still alive.

Mother sentenced to eight years in prison in St-Jerome. Two years ago authorities discovered the remains of three infants in the basement of her house. — Stéphane Giroux (@SGirouxCTV) October 25, 2019

She was first arrested in 2017 after she went to a hospital in Saint-Eustache complaining of pain.

Doctors, having realized that the woman had recently given birth, questioned her about where the newborn was. She refused to provide any information.

Police say they believe the three babies’ deaths occurred between 2014 and 2017.

The woman cannot be identified in order to protect the identity of the living child.

This is a developing story that will be updated.