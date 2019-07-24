Featured Video
Mother in Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac pleads guilty to four charges in deaths of three newborn babies
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019 5:47PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 24, 2019 8:01PM EDT
A woman accused in the deaths of three of her newborn babies has pleaded guilty to modified charges.
The 28-year-old woman from Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, northwest of Montreal, was initially charged in November 2017 with six counts -- including three counts of murder -- but pleaded guilty to new charges filed by the Crown on Wednesday.
The woman entered the guilty pleas at the courthouse in St-Jerome to one count of manslaughter, two counts of concealing the bodies of infants with the intention of hiding the fact she'd given birth and one count of engaging in acts that corrupted the morals of a child or made the home unfit for a child's presence.
The prosecutor says the new charges better reflected the evidence presented at the woman's preliminary hearing.
The accused cannot be named to protect the identity of a fourth child who is still alive.
Quebec provincial police said at the time of her arrest that hospital officials had called police on Oct. 15, 2017, when the woman showed up seeking medical treatment under questionable circumstances.
That sent police to her home the following day, where they discovered the bodies of three newborns from different pregnancies.
The woman will be sentenced at a later date.
Latest Montreal News
- Father of suspect in 3 B.C. deaths says son intends to die in police gunfire
- Another bus catches fire, this time on Hwy. 10 near Chambly
- School bus fire caused by electrical problem in engine: owner
- From plastic to pyjamas: Quebec City designer's eco-conscious clothing line
- Montreal start-up uses AI to test water quality