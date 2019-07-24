

The Canadian Press





A woman accused in the deaths of three of her newborn babies has pleaded guilty to modified charges.

The 28-year-old woman from Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, northwest of Montreal, was initially charged in November 2017 with six counts -- including three counts of murder -- but pleaded guilty to new charges filed by the Crown on Wednesday.

The woman entered the guilty pleas at the courthouse in St-Jerome to one count of manslaughter, two counts of concealing the bodies of infants with the intention of hiding the fact she'd given birth and one count of engaging in acts that corrupted the morals of a child or made the home unfit for a child's presence.

The prosecutor says the new charges better reflected the evidence presented at the woman's preliminary hearing.

The accused cannot be named to protect the identity of a fourth child who is still alive.

Quebec provincial police said at the time of her arrest that hospital officials had called police on Oct. 15, 2017, when the woman showed up seeking medical treatment under questionable circumstances.

That sent police to her home the following day, where they discovered the bodies of three newborns from different pregnancies.

The woman will be sentenced at a later date.