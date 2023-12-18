Quebec mother acquitted of daughters' deaths after third murder trial

Quebec mother Adele Sorella has been acquitted in the killing of her two daughters in 2009.

Sorella had been previously convicted of first-degree murder in 2013, but the conviction was overturned on a technicality by the Quebec Court of Appeal.

In 2019, a jury found her guilty of second-degree murder.

However, the defence appealed the decision, and the Court of Appeal overturned the conviction again.

The third trial was heard before Quebec Superior Court Justice Myriam Lachance in Laval earlier this fall without any witnesses or new evidence.

Lachance said in her ruling Monday, which took nearly three hours to deliver, that there were gaps in the Crown's theory that led her to acquit Sorella on two counts of murder.

This comes after Laval police (SPL) discovered the bodies of Sabrina, 8, and Amanda, 9, inside the playroom of the family's home in Duvernay on March 31, 2009.

The young victims were found lying side-by-side in their school uniforms; there was no sign of violence on their bodies.

The death was ruled asphyxiation, but the cause of the asphyxiation was never determined. The prosecution has argued the two girls likely suffocated in a hyperbaric chamber used to treat juvenile arthritis. The judge noted the absence of any evidence the victims were ever put in the chamber in the first place.

Sorella was arrested the following day after crashing her SUV into a hydro pole. The defence also pointed that Sorella suffered from deep depression and mental illness at the time.

Sorella's ex-husband, Giuseppe De Vito, was a convicted felon with ties to the Italian Mafia.

He was on the lam at the time of the girls' deaths and died in prison in 2013 after he was poisoned.

-- with files from CTV News Montreal's Stephane Giroux and The Canadian Press