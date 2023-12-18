Quebec mother acquitted of daughters' deaths

A judge has acquitted Adele Sorella in the killing of her two daughters in 2009.

She had been previously found guilty of first-degree murder in 2013, but the conviction was overturned on a technicality by the Quebec Court of Appeal.

In 2019, a jury found her guilty of second-degree murder.

However, the defence appealed the decision again, and the Court of Appeal ordered a third trial.

This comes after Laval police (SPL) discovered the bodies of Sabrina, 8, and Amanda, 9, inside the family home in Duvernay 14 years ago.

The cause of death was never determined, but the prosecution has argued the two girls likely suffocated in a hyperbaric chamber used to treat juvenile arthritis.

Sorella's ex-husband, Giuseppe De Vito, is a convicted felon with ties to the mob.

He was murdered in prison.