Quebec minister to order probe after complaint about QMJHL English-only playoff garb
The Quebec government says it will ask the province's language watchdog to investigate after the leader of the Parti Québécois complained about a lack of French on a QMJHL team's playoff garb.
On Wednesday night, PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon complained on X, formerly Twitter, about T-shirts and hoodies reading "Gilles-Courteau Trophy playoffs" worn by players from the Drummondville Voltigeurs. The Gilles-Courteau Trophy is awarded to the team that win's the league championship.
St-Pierre Plamondon posted a second photo that showed players with the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League's Chicoutimi Saguenéens in a room with slogans behind them written in English.
"The QMJHL is the QUEBEC league responsible for the development of our young Quebec players. Its common and official language should be French," he wrote.
On Thursday, French Language Minister Jean-François Roberge said it makes no sense for Quebec teams to have unilingual English on their shirts or in their locker rooms.
"I think that this does not respect — at the very least — the principle of the law," Roberge told reporters in Quebec City, adding he intended to file a complaint later in the day. The province's language law declares that French is the official language of Quebec and "the only common language of the Quebec nation."
Sports Minister Isabelle Charest said she didn't have the ability to impose French on a private league, but called on it to act in good faith. "We're in Quebec and we want our young players to speak French," Charest said.
The Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League said on Wednesday that it has raised the matter of the English-only shirts with the Drummondville organization. It chalked the matter up to a human error, adding that the shirts should have, at the very least, been bilingual.
In a statement, the Drummondville Voltigeurs organization said new clothing was being ordered and would be distributed to players.
“French has and will always be of capital importance in our organization," said David Boies, director of operations. Internal communications, social media posts, and engagement with fans and partners are done only in French, but as the team is part of league that operates in four province, in some cases interactions with players and signage is in English, he added.
The 18-team league, which includes six teams based in Atlantic Canada, recently added the word Maritime to its name.
Raphaël Doucet, a spokesman for the league, noted that its players come from all over the world and English is often used to communicate with them. The league is also tasked with preparing players to play professionally, where English is the predominant language.
"We must therefore immerse them in an environment similar to that of the leagues in which they dream of playing,” Doucet wrote in a response to St-Pierre Plamondon on X on Wednesday.
But on Thursday the league released a stronger statement, saying it didn't know the Voltigeurs had made team shirts in English only. "As soon as the league was informed, it asked the Voltigeurs to rectify the situation, which will be done."
The statement said French is the "official language" of the league, noting that "everything happens in French at QMJHL headquarters." It said the league will remind its 12 Quebec teams of "the importance of French in their daily operations."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Deaths of 4 people on Sask. farm confirmed as murder-suicide
The deaths of four people on a farm near the Saskatchewan village of Neudorf have been confirmed a murder-suicide.
Grandparent scam: London, Ont., senior beats fraudsters not once, but twice
It was a typical Tuesday for Mabel Beharrell, 84, until she got the call that would turn her world upside down. Her teenaged grandson was in trouble and needed her help.
developing A bus plunges off a bridge in South Africa, killing 45 people. 8-year-old child is only survivor
A bus carrying worshippers headed to an Easter festival plunged off a bridge on a mountain pass and burst into flames in South Africa Thursday, killing at least 45 people, authorities said.
Calgary bridges remain closed due to ongoing police incident
Calgary police have shut down a number of bridges into and out of the downtown core as officers deal with a distraught individual.
Why some Christians are angry about Trump's 'God Bless the USA' Bible
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is officially selling a copy of the Bible themed to Lee Greenwood’s famous song, 'God Bless the USA.' But the concept of a Bible covered in the American flag has raised concern among religious circles.
George Washington family secrets revealed by DNA from unmarked 19th century graves
Genetic analysis has shed light on a long-standing mystery surrounding the fates of U.S. President George Washington's younger brother Samuel and his kin.
Sunshine list: These were the Ontario public sector's highest earners in 2023
Ontario released its annual sunshine list Thursday afternoon, noting that the largest year-over-year increases were in hospitals, municipalities, and post-secondary sectors.
Kinew, Poilievre meet at Manitoba legislature, discuss each other's priorities
Premier Wab Kinew and federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre met at the Manitoba legislature Thursday afternoon.
'We won't forget': How some Muslims view Poilievre's stance on Israel-Hamas war
A spokesman for a regional Muslim advocacy group says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's stance on the Israel-Hamas war could complicate his party's relationship with Muslim Canadians.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Sunshine list: These were the Ontario public sector's highest earners in 2023
Ontario released its annual sunshine list Thursday afternoon, noting that the largest year-over-year increases were in hospitals, municipalities, and post-secondary sectors.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario to raise minimum wage in the fall
The Ford government says it will be raising Ontario’s minimum wage by 65 cents in the fall.
-
Son charged with murder after parents found dead inside St. Catharines home
A 43-year-old man has been charged for allegedly killing his parents in St. Catharines earlier this week.
Ottawa
-
Ford calls on federal government to 'get government workers' back to the office in Ottawa
Premier Doug Ford is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to bring federal workers back to the office for "a few days" to help boosts the downtown economy, as the Ontario government provides funding to revitalize Ottawa's downtown core.
-
Here are the highest-paid civil servants in Ottawa
Ottawa's new city manager was the highest paid public servant at Ottawa City Hall in 2023. The city says fewer employees made $100,000 or more in 2023 compared to 2022.
-
You could be the key to saving a Navan, Ont. man's life as he seeks a living liver donor
A Navan man in need of a liver transplant is appealing to the public and sharing his story in the hopes of finding a match in order to save his life.
Atlantic
-
N.B. man wins $64 million from Lotto 6/49
A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.
-
Full parole granted to man convicted in notorious 'McDonald's murders' in Cape Breton
The Parole Board of Canada has granted full parole to one of three men convicted in the brutal murders of three McDonald's restaurant workers in Cape Breton more than 30 years ago.
-
Ukrainian family receives an extra special welcome to New Brunswick
A family from Ukraine received a very warm welcome to New Brunswick this week after they got their keys to their new home and found it completely furnished thanks to their realtor and the community
N.L.
-
Ukrainian child asylum seekers in St. John's get class of their own
Roughly 50 children will gather in a St. John’s classroom for the first time on Saturday for unique lessons on Ukrainian language, culture and history.
-
A tiny critter who could: Elusive Newfoundland Marten makes improbable comeback
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
-
With help from Pitbull, Newfoundland cabbie shows spoons aren't just for folk music
Harold Butler opened a kitchen drawer one night and found the instrument that would one day land him on national television.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal crash closes Hwy 17 between Wawa, Batchawana
Highway 17 remains closed in both directions between Wawa and Batchawana Bay due to a fatal two-vehicle collision Thursday morning.
-
Sunshine list: These were the Ontario public sector's highest earners in 2023
Ontario released its annual sunshine list Thursday afternoon, noting that the largest year-over-year increases were in hospitals, municipalities, and post-secondary sectors.
-
MR 35 in Sudbury reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Municipal Road 35 in the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda is closed following a multiple vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.
London
-
'I was pressing on the brake': Elderly woman maintains story in deadly crash that killed 8-year-old Girl Guide
Petronella McNorgan called it 'sheer panic' as she recalled the fatal crash that killed a young girl on Nov. 30, 2021.
-
Grandparent scam: London, Ont., senior beats fraudsters not once, but twice
It was a typical Tuesday for Mabel Beharrell, 84, until she got the call that would turn her world upside down. Her teenaged grandson was in trouble and needed her help.
-
Former golf pro sentenced to prison term in impaired driving crash that killed skateboarder
David MacMicken, 52, hung his head as he was sentenced to four and a half years in prison today.
Kitchener
-
'Enough is enough': Contractor calls out government for inaction of Dutchie’s non-payment
Another person has come forward claiming they were not paid what they were owed by Dutchie’s Fresh Market.
-
Conestoga College to see significant drop in international student enrolment
The college says its allocation for new international students in 2024 has been set at less than 50 per cent of its current international enrollment.
-
Here are the top public sector earners in Waterloo Region and Guelph
The highest paid public sector employees in Waterloo Region and Guelph work in healthcare administration and post-secondary education, according to Ontario’s 2023 sunshine list.
Windsor
-
'It's better to surrender:' A father’s desperate plea to his son revealed in inquest into death of Windsor man
A virtual coroner’s inquest seeks to find ways to prevent civilian deaths when involved with police.
-
Essex man sentenced to seven years in prison for 2023 murder in McGregor
An Essex man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for a murder in McGregor last year.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario to raise minimum wage in the fall
The Ford government says it will be raising Ontario’s minimum wage by 65 cents in the fall.
Barrie
-
Protestors push for province to approve safe consumption site in Barrie
Protestors held a 'Four Points Rally' Thursday morning in Barrie in front of local MPP offices and at City Hall, urging the province to immediately approve Barrie's proposed consumption and treatment service site, and to fund additional CTS sites.
-
Suspects linked to Innisfil human and drug trafficking ring appear in court
It's been four months since South Simcoe police investigators said three women were safely removed from a residence in Innisfil where it's believed they were being held to provide sexual services as part of a human and drug trafficking ring.
-
Martial arts coach facing sexual assault allegations
A Newmarket man faces charges in connection with two sexual offences, and police believe there could be more victims.
Vancouver
-
Easter eggs and cherry blossoms: Here's what's happening in Vancouver this long weekend
Whether you're celebrating Easter or just enjoying a long weekend, there's plenty to do in Vancouver over the next few days.
-
Burnaby joining RCMP pilot analyzing interactions with racialized communities
Burnaby RCMP will be taking part in a national pilot project analyzing how RCMP interact with racialized communities to help improve policing.
-
Province puts up $4M for new permanent homeless shelter in Courtenay, B.C.
The British Columbia government will spend $4 million to buy a parcel of land for a proposed homeless shelter on northern Vancouver Island.
Vancouver Island
-
Province puts up $4M for new permanent homeless shelter in Courtenay, B.C.
The British Columbia government will spend $4 million to buy a parcel of land for a proposed homeless shelter on northern Vancouver Island.
-
Victoria police searching for driver after cyclist spat on, struck by SUV
Police in Victoria are searching for a driver who allegedly spat on a cyclist and then struck them with their SUV in the city's downtown core.
-
B.C. Catholic archdioceses and Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc to sign 'sacred covenant' on Easter Sunday
The Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc will sign what is being hailed as a "sacred covenant" with the Roman Catholic archdioceses of Vancouver and Kamloops in a ceremony to take place on Easter Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
Kinew, Poilievre meet at Manitoba legislature, discuss each other's priorities
Premier Wab Kinew and federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre met at the Manitoba legislature Thursday afternoon.
-
Here's when Manitobans might be getting new plastic health cards
Plastic health cards will be coming to Manitobans.
-
'Overall, the city’s not horrible': TakePride Winnipeg’s spring litter index rankings
TakePride Winnipeg is asking city residents to do some spring cleaning along our streets.
Calgary
-
Calgary officer charged after allegedly assaulting handcuffed man
A Calgary police officer has been charged after allegedly assaulting a handcuffed man two years ago.
-
Calgary bridges remain closed due to ongoing police incident
Calgary police have shut down a number of bridges into and out of the downtown core as officers deal with a distraught individual.
-
'This has to change': New dad, grieving mom fighting for Alberta to cover rare cancer treatment
A new dad from the Calgary area is pressing the province to fund a new cancer treatment that might improve his chances of seeing his daughter grow up.
Edmonton
-
Family of Alberta life lease holder still waiting on more than $300K after her death
A local woman says her mother died without ever receiving money back from her life lease. She says new legislation by the Alberta government doesn't go far enough to protect seniors.
-
Police searching for additional victims after man charged with child luring through Snapchat
A 53-year-old man is accused of luring teen girls on social media, and police believe there may be additional victims.
-
'They're not trained marksmen': The risk of gun crime in Edmonton and how police are cracking down
A second police team dedicated to investigating shootings in Edmonton is starting at the end of the month.
Regina
-
Deaths of 4 people on Sask. farm confirmed as murder-suicide
The deaths of four people on a farm near the Saskatchewan village of Neudorf have been confirmed a murder-suicide.
-
The eye in the sky: An inside look at Regina's police plane
CTV News recently got an inside look at the Regina Police Service’s (RPS) Aerial Support Unit (ASU) during a fly along.
-
Sask. education minister promises graduation ceremonies, STF confident negotiations will resume soon
Saskatchewan’s Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said all Grade 12 graduation ceremonies will take place this spring, regardless of any job action teachers may plan to take.
Saskatoon
-
'Rubbernecking': Regina man acquitted in brutal group beating in max unit of Sask. penitentiary
A Regina man accused of aggravated assault in the brutal beating of an inmate in the maximum security wing of the Saskatchewan Penitentiary was acquitted this month.
-
Saskatoon city council holds off on endorsing controversial freeway project
Saskatoon city council opted not to endorse a proposed freeway around Saskatoon that would pass through two sensitive natural wetlands at its regular business meeting Wednesday.
-
Man with alleged Russian mafia ties pleads guilty to fraud charges in Saskatoon court
A man with alleged ties to a Russian organized crime group pleaded guilty to several fraud charges in Saskatoon Provincial Court this week.