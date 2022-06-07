Quebec man who worshipped Polytechnique shooter called himself 'feminist slayer': Crown
A Quebec man on trial for alleged misogynist hate speech became so obsessed with the Montreal Polytechnique shooter that he urged followers to burn down universities, a jury heard Tuesday.
Jean-Claude Rochefort’s anti-feminist blog glorified Polytechnique shooter Marc Lepine, who shot and killed 14 women in the 1989 incident before turning the gun on himself. Rochefort re-christened him "Saint Marc."
The prosecution in Rochefort's trial alleges that his blog spread hate and threats of violence against women on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the Polytechnique School Shooting, in 2019.
Three decades earlier, on December 6, 1989, Lepine had specifically targeted women.
Rochefort, who holds a PhD in philosophy, wrote at length about the massacre and worshipping Lepine, while also attacking women and feminists in general.
But the court heard that the blogger became increasingly threatening in the fall of 2019.
His blog featured a countdown to the anniversary date with images of assault weapons in the background.
Several segments from the blog were shown in court, including deeply hateful messages with a variety of titles: "Profession: feminist slayer," read one.
"Marc Lepine is an incel lord," said another, referencing a movement of men who blame their own celibacy on women.
"For serious school shootings, you need the right tools," said another blog post. And "Marc Lepine deserves a PhD from the Polytechnique."
Another seemed even more specific: "Preparing for December 6th, International Marc Lepine Day, with displays of weapons."
A professor of women’s studies at the Universite du Quebec à Montreal eventually notified police.
By then, the Crown alleges, Rochefort was urging his followers to burn down universities, along with making other threats of violence against women.
Rochefort was originally suppose to have a jury trial. But on the day of jury selection, he arrived so late, and his excuse was so poor, that the judge ruled he forfeited his right to a jury trial. He’s now being judged by the judge alone.
The trial is expected to wrap up this week after Rochefort takes the stand this Friday.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Girl found in Toronto dumpster 'unlikely' ever reported missing, police say
Toronto police have released sketches of a little girl whose remains were found in a dumpster last month, and images of a vehicle of interest.
Canadian travellers urged to take precautions against monkeypox abroad
The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning travellers to be extra careful abroad because of the potential threat of catching monkeypox.
Conservatives, NDP demand Liberals take action on rising cost of living
The Conservatives and the New Democrats are demanding that the federal government introduce new measures to address the rising cost of living for Canadians, with different approaches to tackle the inflation crisis.
Parents upset after Grade 1 and 2 students had mouths taped shut at Quebec school
Parents whose kids attend an elementary school north of Montreal are upset after learning that a staff member put tape over the mouths of several Grade 1 and 2 students for being too loud, including one who has autism.
Defrocked priest who abused dozens of Inuit children out on parole
A defrocked Oblate priest who was convicted of dozens of horrendous sexual crimes against Inuit children has been granted parole.
Ontario's 'right to disconnect' law: Who qualifies and what are the loopholes?
Ontario’s ‘right to disconnect’ law came into effect on June 2, requiring companies to develop policies that allow employees to disconnect outside of regular working hours, but what does the law mean in practice?
Watch Matthew McConaughey's impassioned plea for gun control
Actor Matthew McConaughey delivered emotional remarks during Tuesday's White House press briefing, making an impassioned plea for action on gun control after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
'Super visa' now lets parents and grandparents stay in Canada for up to 7 years
Parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens and permanent residents can now stay in the country for up so seven years with a 'super visa.'
U.S. wins case to seize Russian superyacht in Fiji, sails away
The United States won a legal battle on Tuesday to seize a Russian-owned superyacht in Fiji and wasted no time in taking command of the US$325 million vessel and sailing it away from the South Pacific nation.
Toronto
-
Girl found in Toronto dumpster 'unlikely' ever reported missing, police say
Toronto police have released sketches of a little girl whose remains were found in a dumpster last month, and images of a vehicle of interest.
-
Justin Bieber cancels Toronto concerts at the last minute
Justin Bieber was set to perform at the Scotiabank Arena in downtown Toronto on Tuesday and Wednesday night but has announced those shows will now be postponed.
-
Four-day work week here to stay, Ontario organizations say after trials
The COVID-19 pandemic inspired change in the world of work. Forcing people to work from home, it showed that traditional office models aren’t the only way to get things done.
Atlantic
-
Issuing alert about N.S. gunman would have led to more dead police: RCMP official
A senior Nova Scotia RCMP official says she has no regrets that an emergency alert was not sent during a killer's 13-hour rampage in 2020, saying doing so would have led to more dead police officers.
-
Lost emails and unexplained delays: Mass shooting inquiry uncovers new RCMP snags
An RCMP officer said Tuesday she worked as fast as she could to warn the public on social media about a killer on the loose in Nova Scotia on April 19, 2020, but there was a crucial delay she can't explain.
-
Chartered flight carrying 170 Ukrainians to land in Moncton Tuesday afternoon
A chartered flight carrying 170 Ukrainians fleeing the conflict in their country is set to arrive at in Moncton, N.B., Tuesday afternoon.
London
-
Police investigate assault at Southwold Township home
One person has been taken to the hospital with “undetermined injuries” following an alleged assault at a home on Fingal Line in Southwold Township, police say.
-
'Nauseating' odour causing problems in Sarnia, Ont.
What’s described as a 'nauseating odour' has lingered in the air in Sarnia Ont. for several weeks.
-
Bruce County man leads 'Ham Radio' youth movement
“Poppa, Charlie, Poppa” rings out inside Rob Noakes’ home in the hamlet of Inverhuron, near Kincardine. He’s been a Ham Radio operator for more than 30 years and knows exactly what the perception of his hobby is.
Northern Ontario
-
Online fundraiser to help family of worker seriously injured in Flour Mill accident Monday
An online fundraiser has been created to support the worker who was seriously injured Monday in an industrial accident in the Flour Mill.
-
Sault restaurant apologizes after Indigenous family told to leave
An Indigenous family says they felt "belittled" after a Sault Ste. Marie restaurant asked them to leave the premises.
-
Province investigates after worker found dead on Algoma Steel property
Few details are available, but an employee with Fountain Tire suffered fatal injuries June 3 while on Algoma Steel property.
Calgary
-
'What message are we sending': Calgary council delays debate over $87B climate strategy
Calgary councillors won't vote on the city's climate plan until next month, despite the mayor's insistence that the delay sends the wrong message.
-
AHS blames miscommunication about seriousness of dog attack injuries for ambulance delay
Health Minister Jason Copping says he, like many Calgarians, is concerned with the 30 minute EMS response to a dog attack that claimed the life of an elderly woman.
-
Alberta NDP responds to internal letter alleging poor treatment of volunteers
A letter from 15 Alberta NDP constituency presidents and regional vice-presidents calls on Opposition Leader Rachel Notley and the party to investigate what it alleges to be a pattern of disrespect and mistreatment of party volunteers.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Jury reaches verdict in the trial of Aidan and Angus Kee
After one day of deliberations, the jury has settled on a verdict for Aidan and Angus Kee, the two brothers charged in the fatal 2020 stabbing of Nick Tanti.
-
'Where would you go?': Kitchener man speaks out about encampment evictions
As residents of a large downtown Kitchener encampment grapple with a pending eviction, a man who left the site two weeks ago is also struggling to find a new place to stay.
-
WRDSB trustee barred from committee meetings until September
Waterloo Region District School Board trustees have decided to boot one of their own from a number future meetings and sessions.
Vancouver
-
'I heard a shriek': Amanda Todd's mother testifies about daughter's distress at sextortion trial
Amanda Todd shrieked after seeing an explicit photo of herself on Facebook, the teenager's mother testified Tuesday in the trial of her daughter's alleged cyberbully.
-
B.C. has 'no plans' to give you the right to refuse email, calls after work
B.C.’s Ministry of Labour is well aware of Ontario’s so-called “right to disconnect” law, but at the moment is only watching the legislation with great interest.
-
Former West Vancouver school counsellor sentenced for possessing child porn
A former counsellor from Mulgrave School in West Vancouver has been sentenced to four months in jail for possession of child pornography.
Edmonton
-
Unknown man rides school bus with children to St. Albert, Alta., school
An investigation is underway after a man got onto an Alberta school bus and slept in the back while the bus transported children to school.
-
Return of Kane, Smith uncertain as Oilers look to build on promising season
Time will tell if winger Evander Kane and goaltender Mike Smith will still be in orange and blue when the Edmonton Oilers begin their training camp this fall.
-
Alberta NDP responds to internal letter alleging poor treatment of volunteers
A letter from 15 Alberta NDP constituency presidents and regional vice-presidents calls on Opposition Leader Rachel Notley and the party to investigate what it alleges to be a pattern of disrespect and mistreatment of party volunteers.
Windsor
-
'Short at least 37 physicians': Community raises concerns over family doctor shortage
When LaSalle resident Jacqueline Christmas needed a doctor to treat her sick grandchildren last week, there were no available appointments in her area.
-
Food bank use continues to rise as Canadians report going hungry
New data released by the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association shows a similar situation locally that a Food Banks Canada report released earlier this week — more people are facing hunger and food insecurity due to a rise in inflation and housing costs.
-
Dream season continues for Windsor Spitfire Wyatt Johnston who was named OHL's most outstanding player
The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) announced Tuesday that Windsor Spitfire Wyatt Johnston has been voted this season’s Most Outstanding Player.
Regina
-
Which truck reigns supreme in Saskatchewan?
With 345,120 pickup trucks currently registered in Saskatchewan, it’s safe to say that they are a popular choice among drivers. But how do the makes and the models stack up against each other? SGI has the numbers to answer that question.
-
Out of commission Riverhurst ferry affecting local residents
The ferry in Riverhurst Sask. has been out of commission since the beginning of spring. Its absence is affecting local residents and businesses that rely on the ferry on a day-to-day basis.
-
Recommendations for psychological injury claims, craft alcohol highlighted in Provincial Auditor’s report
Two of the key topics identified in the 2022 Provincial Auditor’s report were administering psychological injury claims and regulating locally manufactured craft alcohol.
Ottawa
-
These two Ottawa roads are among the worst in Ontario
Two Ottawa streets have cracked CAA's annual list of Ontario's worst roads.
-
OPP called to Renfrew high school due to 'potential safety concern'
Police were called to an Ottawa Valley high school on Tuesday due to what the school board is calling a 'potential safety concern.'
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Expect 'significant rainfall' in Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for 20 to 40 millimetres of rain in the capital Tuesday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
'A knife on my throat': Saskatoon car dealership employee recounts car jacking that began as a test drive
A Saskatoon car dealership employee says he's "grateful" he wasn't seriously harmed during an incident that began as a routine test drive and ended as a violent robbery.
-
'I had a jolt of adrenaline': Video shows Sask. man fending off bear with spray
A Saskatchewan photographer's video shows a tense encounter with a bear.
-
Saskatoon firefighters battle 2 suspicious fires within the span of 7 hours
Saskatoon fire crews battled two fires within the span of seven hours; both have been deemed suspicious.