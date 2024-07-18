MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec court rules against Concordia University's attempt to pause tuition hike

    A Quebec Superior Court judge has denied Concordia University’s request to delay a controversial tuition hike for out-of-province and international students. Concordia University is seen in Montreal, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi A Quebec Superior Court judge has denied Concordia University’s request to delay a controversial tuition hike for out-of-province and international students. Concordia University is seen in Montreal, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
    Share

    A Quebec Superior Court judge has denied Concordia University’s request to delay a controversial tuition hike for out-of-province and international students.

    Justice Éric Dufour ruled on July 12 that the harm to the public interest from delaying the tuition increase outweighed the harm to the Montreal university.

    Starting this fall, out-of-province students at Quebec universities will pay 30 per cent more in tuition, around $12,000 a year.

    Concordia says the change will lead to 12 per cent fewer registrations and a loss of $21 million in funding.

    Concordia and McGill University argue the tuition hikes are discriminatory, but the Quebec government says Section 15 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms doesn't protect people from discrimination based on language.

    The two universities will argue their case against the tuition increase in court this fall.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2024.  

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News