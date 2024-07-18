MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Supreme Court confirms: Frank Zampino and his co-defendants must go to trial

    Former City of Montreal executive committee president Frank Zampino and co-defendants will face trial on charges of fraud, breach of trust and corruption in municipal affairs, following the Supreme Court's decision not to hear their appeal. Photo taken on May 17, 2012 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press) Former City of Montreal executive committee president Frank Zampino and co-defendants will face trial on charges of fraud, breach of trust and corruption in municipal affairs, following the Supreme Court's decision not to hear their appeal. Photo taken on May 17, 2012 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)
    The Supreme Court of Canada has refused to hear an appeal by a former chair of Montreal city council's executive committee, who wanted to avoid facing trial on corruption charges.

    The decision confirms Frank Zampino and his fellow accused will be tried on charges of fraud, breach of trust and municipal corruption, with a trial scheduled to begin in January 2025.

    As per its usual practice, the high court did not publish its reasons for refusing to hear the case.

    The charges against the former right-hand man to Gerald Tremblay, who was mayor from 2001 to 2012, allege that municipal contracts were awarded in exchange for political donations.

    A judge stayed charges against Zampino in 2019, after finding that police wiretaps violated his constitutional rights.

    Quebec's Court of Appeal ruled last fall that violations occurred but weren't serious enough to justify a stay of proceedings, and ordered the trial to take place.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 18, 2024.

