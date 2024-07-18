MONTREAL
    • Downtown Montreal restaurant hit by suspected arson attack

    Montreal police is investigating after a fire was ignited in a downtown restaurant. (Gabriel Duguay/CTV News) Montreal police is investigating after a fire was ignited in a downtown restaurant. (Gabriel Duguay/CTV News)
    Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after a fire was ignited in a downtown restaurant.

    The force says the incident happened at 1:30 a.m. on Drummond Street near Sainte-Catherine Street.

    "When officers arrived on the scene, firefighters were in the process of bringing the blaze under control," said Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

    There was minor damage to the restaurant.

    "According to initial information gathered by officers, a suspect smashed the shop window, threw an incendiary device inside and fled by foot," said Dubuc.

    No one was inside the restaurant at the time, and there were no reported injuries.

    A security perimeter has been established to allow investigators to canvass the scene.

