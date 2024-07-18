Downtown Montreal restaurant hit by suspected arson attack
Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after a fire was ignited in a downtown restaurant.
The force says the incident happened at 1:30 a.m. on Drummond Street near Sainte-Catherine Street.
"When officers arrived on the scene, firefighters were in the process of bringing the blaze under control," said Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson with Montreal police.
There was minor damage to the restaurant.
"According to initial information gathered by officers, a suspect smashed the shop window, threw an incendiary device inside and fled by foot," said Dubuc.
No one was inside the restaurant at the time, and there were no reported injuries.
A security perimeter has been established to allow investigators to canvass the scene.
Toronto
-
Toronto rapper's firearms charges dropped after police breached his rights, 'tailored' court testimonies: judge
A Toronto rapper's firearm charges have been dropped after a judge found police breached his Charter rights and gave “tailored” testimonies while on the stand.
-
-
Ottawa
-
Here's how nice it feels in Ottawa this Thursday
The weather is going to be nice this Thursday in Ottawa with cooler temperatures in the forecast.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING These are the 8 'hot spots' Ottawa police will focus on downtown
A new report outlines eight specific parts of downtown Ottawa that will see increased police patrols as part of a new strategy focused on the ByWard Market and Rideau Street.
-
Ottawa shoppers getting booze in Quebec as talks in LCBO strike resume
After nearly two weeks there's movement on the LCBO strike. Contract negotiations have resumed between the LCBO and the union representing 9,000 workers who walked off the job 13 days ago.
Atlantic
-
-
Severe thunderstorm watches in place in N.B., N.S.
Severe thunderstorm watches are in place in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia Thursday morning.
-
N.B. Progressive Conservatives to make 'important announcement' Thursday morning
New Brunswick's Progressive Conservatives say they're making an "important announcement" Thursday at 11 a.m.
N.L.
-
Father sues Newfoundland and Labrador government for death of son in provincial jail
A father in St. John's, N.L., is suing the Newfoundland and Labrador government over his son's death last year in the province's largest jail.
-
Love it or hate it, there's no escaping this week's symphony in the St. John's harbour
For the next week, at 12:30 sharp each day, volunteers will board ships in port and try their best to make music out of the ship's horns — and whatever else the listener hears — in downtown St. John's.
-
Ground crews to start attacking Labrador City fire, national help limited
Ground crews are set to begin dousing a roaring wildfire near Labrador City that forced thousands of people to evacuate last week.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Two charged after victim was threatened with handgun on northern Ont. trail
A verbal dispute escalated on a trail in Cochrane this week, to the point that one person was threatened with a handgun.
-
Union blasts company, provincial governments over layoffs at plant near North Bay
It’s been a devastating week for Temiscaming, a town in northwestern Quebec located on the Ontario-Quebec border.
London
-
Elgin County crash closes Talbot Line
Dutton-Dunwich fire is on scene with OPP and EMS in the area of Talbot Line. Talbot Line is currently closed between Coyne Road and Dunborough Road.
-
'I saw a lot of police running towards the house,' London Police shoot man after responding to a report of domestic violence.
The province's Special Investigations Unit was called in after London Police officers shot and killed an eighteen year old man late Tuesday evening.
-
Over 400 empty homes in London unlikely to face a vacancy tax despite local housing crisis
A consultant’s study has poured cold water on London city council’s idea to charge an additional tax on vacant homes. On Wednesday, the Corporate Services Committee (CSC) discussed a report that determined that a 3 per cent residential vacancy tax would be cost prohibitive for London City Hall to inspect and administer.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo, Ont. garage door company calls imitation websites 'absolutely disgusting' for scamming clients
A garage door business in Waterloo, Ont. says scammers tricked their customers into paying ridiculous fees for subpar services using imitation websites.
-
Guelph girl dies after long battle with terminal cancer
A six-year-old Guelph girl has died a little more than two years after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.
-
Second body recovered from Grand River, search called off for missing women
The search for two missing women has ended after a second body was found on the banks of the Grand River in Paris, Ont.
Windsor
-
‘It’s not going to be easy’: Windsor dog owners hopeful for cross-border exemption
Windsor, Ont. residents who want to take their dogs across the border next month remain hopeful the U.S. Centers for Disease Control will make an exemption for Canadians when new rules aimed at controlling the spread of rabies take effect on Aug. 1.
-
Police respond to weapons call involving machete
The Windsor Police Service has taken one person into custody following an incident in the area of Howard Avenue and Edinborough Street.
-
Fleet manager of Windsor Police arrested
The fleet manager of the Windsor Police Service has been arrested following an internal investigation.
Barrie
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who frequents Barrie
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who frequents Barrie.
-
McKee challenges life sentence as ‘cruel and unusual punishment’
Brad McKee challenges mandatory life sentence as cruel and unusual punishment under the Charter following 2022 conviction of first-degree murder.
-
Vancouver
-
City of Vancouver exploring safety improvements to Granville Bridge after reports of fallen debris
David McCann works on Granville Island and claims a piece of concrete fell from underneath the Granville Bridge, crashing down close to one of his buildings.
-
B.C. court rejects law society's bid for injunction to pause Legal Professions Act implementation
B.C. lawyers' efforts to halt the implementation of a provincial law creating a single regulator for lawyers, notaries public and paralegals suffered a setback Wednesday, as the B.C. Supreme Court refused to grant a temporary injunction pausing the transition.
-
B.C. highway temporarily shut down because of wildfire
As the wildfire service braces for a possible surge in fire activity in the days ahead, a wildfire in B.C.’s interior region closed a highway for hours.
Vancouver Island
-
-
Pendray Inn and Tea House receives first-in-Canada certification for food waste reduction
The kitchen at the Pendray Inn and Tea House in Victoria's James Bay neighbourhood has received a major accolade, not for the food it serves, but for the food it throws away – or doesn't.
-
Alberta man who tried to sell kilo of cocaine to officer at B.C. RCMP detachment loses appeal
An Alberta man who tried to sell a brick of cocaine to a police officer in the parking lot of a British Columbia RCMP detachment will serve a 26-month prison term after his appeal of the sentence was rejected by B.C.'s highest court.
Winnipeg
-
'These events are unacceptable': Manitoba government investigating apartment mass eviction
The Manitoba government is working to rehome residents who were suddenly evicted from a Winnipeg apartment building, and said charges could be laid against the property owner.
-
'It's a scam': Flood of fake missing child posts on social media prompt warning
You may come across a Facebook post about a missing child or a lost pet – it may tug on your heartstrings and you may be trying to help, but that is exactly what scammers are counting on.
-
'This city has the best fans in the world': $100K raised at Whiteout Parties in the spring
Fans showed up to Whiteout Parties to support the Winnipeg Jets in the playoffs and now community organizations are reaping the benefits.
Calgary
-
Suspicious death in Forest Lawn deemed a homicide; victim identified
The death of a man in the Calgary community of Forest Lawn over the weekend is being investigated as a homicide.
-
Collision between small car, bus shuts down stretch of Highway 3
A serious collision between a small car and a bus has completely shut down a stretch of Highway 3 in the Crowsnest Pass area.
-
Calgary could drop to lowest outdoor water restriction level early next week if pipe remains stable
Calgary could drop down to its lowest level of outdoor water restrictions early next week if the recently repaired feeder main remains stable through the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton sets heat record for July 17, more record setting days to come
Edmonton has set a new record high for July 17. Temperatures hit 34.0 C Wednesday afternoon, eclipsing the old daily record high of 33.9 degrees from 1920. (The official high will be determined later in the day.)
-
How to beat the heat in Edmonton without AC
Things are heating up again in Edmonton with highs above 30 C expected to last until early next week.
-
Teacher, students who witnessed deadly classroom attack in Leduc testify during murder trial
Family and friends of a Leduc teen who was killed while attending school packed into a Wetaskiwin courtroom this week.
Regina
-
Is SGI's vehicle noise policy making streets more peaceful one year in?
SGI rolled out their new vehicle noise policy one year ago, a policy intended to reduce the amount of noisy vehicles on city streets.
-
One man arrested, one still at large after escape from Yorkton Correctional Centre
One man has been arrested and one man is still at large after escaping from a correctional centre in Yorkton in the early hours of July 7.
-
Regina man who killed his wife will get a new trial, following successful appeal
A Regina man who stabbed his wife to death in 2017 is getting a new trial, following a recent ruling from the province's court of appeal.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon hospitals locked down following bomb threat
Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital (RUH) and Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital (JPCH) are under lockdown following a bomb threat Wednesday morning.
-
Clover lawns popping up around Saskatoon
As the summer heat wears on, enjoying some time on your lawn can be a nice way to spend the day.
-
Food prices expected to ease in Sask. in coming months, expert says
Between supply chain issues and inflation, food prices have seen sharp increases over the past few years.