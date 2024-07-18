Pedestrian in hospital after being hit by vehicle in Longueuil

A man in his 30s is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning.

Longueuil police (SPAL) explains the incident happened at 1:10 a.m. on Taschereau Boulevard in the Le Moyne district.

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

"We fear for his life," said Mélanie Mercille, a spokesperson with Longueuil police.

Taschereau Boulevard is completely closed between Saint-Paul and Saint-Joseph streets to allow collision specialists to analyze the scene.