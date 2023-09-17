Quebec man training for burpee world record in honour of late brother
A Quebec man is gunning for a world record in honour of his brother's fight against cancer.
Sam Finn is training to do 1,010 burpees in under an hour. That's 17 burpees a minute -- or one every 3.5 seconds.
He's doing it to raise awareness about soft tissue sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer that claimed his brother Cedric's life in 2017.
"Burpees [are] incredibly challenging, but I always try to think about my brother Ced and what he went through, and try to honour his strength and his courage," said Finn, who's aiming to raise $80,000 for the Cedars Cancer Foundation in the process.
Sarcoma primarily affects young adults; Cedric was just 27 when he died.
"Once he was diagnosed, he had a nine-month battle. So it was very short and very aggressive," Finn told CTV News.
Sam Finn (right) and his brother Cedric (left). Finn is trying to break the world burpee record in honour of Cedric, who died of a rare cancer in 2017. (Courtesy image)
It's not the first time Finn has taken on such a challenge.
In 2019, he broke the Guinness World Record for the most burpees in 12 hours (5,234), raising $70,000.
"It was very challenging. It was fun at the same time, a lot of people were there -- the energy was amazing," said Finn. "But the one-hour one scares me so much more than the 12-hour record because it's about maintaining a sprint."
When he broke the last record, Finn brought a picture of his brother with him to stay motivated. The same photo will be there on Sept. 23 when he tries to break this next record.
"My body wants to quit after 20 minutes, I'm just so exhausted and I keep repeating to myself 'this is easy, this is easy,' and that mantra really helps put things into perspective because I think back to my brother Ced and what he went through, and that was actually hard."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Now a post-tropical storm, Lee moves into Gulf of St. Lawrence
Thousands remained without power as post-tropical storm Lee gradually moved out of the Maritimes, leaving a trail of downed trees and coastlines damaged by pounding surf. By midday the storm had moved past Prince Edward Island and is to reach northern Newfoundland in the evening.
The economic roller-coaster of a small Ontario town fuelled by chocolate and cannabis
A small eastern Ontario town that was once known as the province's chocolate capital is preparing for the sweet return of Hershey's.
NYC day care owner, neighbour arrested after toddler dies and 3 others show signs of opioid exposure
The owner of a New York City day care centre and a tenant living in the building were arrested Saturday after a 1-year-old boy was killed and three others were sickened by apparent exposure to Fentanyl.
BBC is 'urgently looking' into issues raised by Brand report
Britain's BBC said on Sunday it was 'urgently looking into the issues' raised by allegations of sexual assault made against the broadcaster's former employee, British comedian and actor Russell Brand, who denies the accusations.
Bees 'mummified' over 3,000 years ago discovered in southwest Portugal
Bees that existed during the time of the pharaohs that were found 'mummified' inside cocoons in Portugal could hold some clues to combatting climate change, researchers say.
Three minor earthquakes recorded off B.C. coast, near Port Hardy
A second minor but slightly larger earthquake has struck the British Columbia coast today. Earthquakes Canada says a 5.5 magnitude quake was registered just before 4:30 a.m. local time.
Abandoned Apollo 17 lunar lander module is causing tremors on the moon
A spacecraft left behind by U.S. astronauts on the lunar surface could be causing small tremors known as moonquakes, according to a new study.
Canada sending $33 million in air defence missiles to Ukraine
Canada is joining a three-month-old partnership with several key allies to send air defence missiles to Ukraine.
Child killed as Italian Air Force jet explodes into a fireball after takeoff
A jet from the Italian Air Force's aerobatics squadron crashed during a practice run near the northern city of Turin on Saturday, killing a five-year-old child and leaving her nine-year-old brother with severe burns when the car they were in was struck by burning debris from a huge fireball.
Toronto
-
Four people in hospital following stabbing, assault in downtown Toronto
Four people are receiving medical care at four separate Toronto hospitals following an early morning stabbing and assault in the city's Entertainment District.
-
Cord Jefferson's 'American Fiction' wins People's Choice at TIFF
Cord Jefferson's 'American Fiction,' a satire about race and personal agency, is the winner of this year's People's Choice prize at the Toronto International Film Festival.
-
Golden Mushroom brand Enoki mushrooms recalled for possible Listeria contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Golden Mushroom brand Enoki mushrooms due to a possible Listeria contamination.
Atlantic
-
Now a post-tropical storm, Lee moves into Gulf of St. Lawrence
Thousands remained without power as post-tropical storm Lee gradually moved out of the Maritimes, leaving a trail of downed trees and coastlines damaged by pounding surf. By midday the storm had moved past Prince Edward Island and is to reach northern Newfoundland in the evening.
-
Despite warnings from officials to stay home due to post-tropical storm Lee, some ventured towards the coast
Strong winds and heavy rain brought on by post-tropical storm Lee have not deterred people from venturing outside Saturday.
-
Pointe-du-Chene Wharf remains largely untouched by Lee
In spite of major preparations leading up to Lee this week, the Pointe-du-Chene Wharf was largely untouched by Saturday’s storm.
London
-
Londoners lace-up to fight cancer
This is the 43rd annual Terry Fox Run in London, Ont., and the second in-person run since the pandemic.
-
Embro Fall Fair gets back to community roots
It’s fall fair season, and this weekend it was Embro-Zorra’s turn to host their annual community event to celebrate all things rural.
-
Bomb threat in the area of Windsor's courthouse a 'hoax'
While police continue to investigate, the bomb threat, which is believed to have originated from South America, was determined to be a hoax.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police say goodbye to a fallen officer: 'Orrette will be missed'
Sunday marked a final tour and a final goodbye for a Sault Ste. Marie police officer who is now on his way home.
-
Nearly half of Canadians targeted by fraud in first half of 2023: TransUnion survey
A recent survey conducted by TransUnion shows that about half of Canadians were targeted by fraud in the first half of 2023, with fraud attempts up 40 per cent from the previous year.
-
Northern Ont.’s largest pride march
Rainbow flags flew proudly in North Bay Saturday as the city kicked off the largest pride march in northern Ontario.
Calgary
-
Time is finally right for Calgarian Lindsay Ell as she wins first CCMA award
Former Calgary guitar star Lindsey Ell isn't an artist who doesn't win awards anymore.
-
Investigation underway after early-morning shooting in northwest Calgary
A police investigation is underway after a man was shot early Sunday in northwest Calgary.
-
6 people in custody after man stabbed to death at Marlborough CTrain station
An investigation is underway into a fatal stabbing that took place Saturday in northeast Calgary.
Kitchener
-
Driver hits woman pushing shopping cart
A shopper was struck by a vehicle Saturday morning in a busy Kitchener parking lot.
-
The Reklaws of North Dumfries take home award at the 2023 CCMAs
The Reklaws hosted the Canadian Country Music Awards on Saturday night, and they didn’t leave Hamilton empty-handed.
-
SIU releases details about fatal shooting of OPP officer in Bourget, Ont. last spring
The Special Investigations Unit has released new details about the fatal shooting of Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Eric Mueller in Bourget, Ont. last spring, as it clears one of the surviving officers of any wrongdoing in the shooting.
Vancouver
-
After dealing with cancer, raging wildfire and death, B.C. couple's wedding carries on with help from regional district
A B.C. couple nearly called off their wedding due to the devastating wildfire in the Shuswap region, but the two never gave up hope on celebrating their love, despite the tragedy surrounding them.
-
Granville Street fire causes 'extensive damage' to Samesun Hostel in Vancouver
Guests of two hotels on Vancouver's Granville Street woke up early Saturday morning to orange flames glowing out their windows and the smell of smoke engulfing their hotel rooms.
-
Kayaker dies on Cheakamus River, Squamish RCMP say
Police north of Squamish say a kayaker died while out on the waters of the Cheakamus River Saturday.
Edmonton
-
RCMP on scene of firearm incident at Wetaskawin residence
Westaskawin RCMP are on scene of an incident involving a firearm at a residence on Mountain Ash Drive and 52 Street in Wetaskawin.
-
Time is finally right for Calgarian Lindsay Ell as she wins first CCMA award
Former Calgary guitar star Lindsey Ell isn't an artist who doesn't win awards anymore.
-
6 people in custody after man stabbed to death at Marlborough CTrain station
An investigation is underway into a fatal stabbing that took place Saturday in northeast Calgary.
Windsor
-
Bomb threat in the area of Windsor's courthouse a 'hoax'
While police continue to investigate, the bomb threat, which is believed to have originated from South America, was determined to be a hoax.
-
New charity serves as awareness campaign for a rare form of childhood cancer
Alyssa Drouillard’s daughter was diagnosed with Langerhans cell histiocytosis, or LCH, which is a rare form of childhood cancer when she was 3.5 years old.
-
Showers expected Sunday
Sunday will be mainly cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm with a high of 21 degrees.
Regina
-
Early morning death in Regina deemed a homicide: Police
The Regina Police Service (RPS) Major Crimes Unit and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating a homicide after a man died in the early hours of Saturday.
-
Electric alternatives on full display at Saskatoon EV show
The organizers behind Sask-EV are buzzing with excitement as they witness the progress made by the electric vehicle (EV) industry.
-
Now a post-tropical storm, Lee moves into Gulf of St. Lawrence
Thousands remained without power as post-tropical storm Lee gradually moved out of the Maritimes, leaving a trail of downed trees and coastlines damaged by pounding surf. By midday the storm had moved past Prince Edward Island and is to reach northern Newfoundland in the evening.
Ottawa
-
Cornwall, Ont. police investigating homicide
Police in Cornwall, Ont. say they are investigating a homicide in the city's west end.
-
No injuries reported after major blaze in Ottawa's rural south end
A major fire engulfed a building in Ottawa's rural south end Saturday afternoon.
-
The economic roller-coaster of a small Ontario town fuelled by chocolate and cannabis
A small eastern Ontario town that was once known as the province's chocolate capital is preparing for the sweet return of Hershey's.
Saskatoon
-
Electric alternatives on full display at Saskatoon EV show
The organizers behind Sask-EV are buzzing with excitement as they witness the progress made by the electric vehicle (EV) industry.
-
'Of course we're disappointed': Saskatoon Public Library CEO speaks on project delay
The plot of land for the future home of Saskatoon’s new library sits empty, as the project has been delayed until at least 2027.
-
Multiple cars of CP freight train derail near Piapot, Sask.
Multiple cars of a mixed freight train derailed near Piapot, Sask. on Saturday around 1 p.m.