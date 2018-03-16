Quebec man in 2017 Amber Alert case pleads guilty to four counts
The boy's father has pleaded guilty.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 16, 2018 5:50PM EDT
A man accused of two murders following an Amber Alert in Quebec last year pleaded guilty Friday to four counts related to his flight from police.
He pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from police, possession of a stolen vehicle and obstruction of justice.
The 42-year-old was initially charged in Ontario but the counts were transferred to Quebec
He was sentenced to three months in jail and banned from driving for two years.
He will remain detained, however, pending a preliminary hearing in August on two murder charges -- first-degree in the death of his ex-partner and second-degree in the slaying of Yvon Lacasse, 71.
Police claim Lacasse was the owner of a vehicle allegedly stolen by the accused during his flight from authorities.
Quebec police issued an Amber Alert for the suspect's six-year-old son after they discovered the body of the child's mother north of Montreal in September 2017.
Nearly 24 hours later, Ontario Provincial Police arrested the suspect near Renfrew, Ont., where the boy was found safe in a stolen vehicle police said belonged to Lacasse.
Lacasse's body was found days later, 100 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
