Quebec man charged with murder in 67-year-old woman's death south of Montreal

A 43-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a woman in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., south of Montreal. A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke A 43-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a woman in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., south of Montreal. A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon