Quebec man accused of sexual assault, police search for other victims
A 64-year-old man has been arrested by Longueuil police (SPAL) in relation to crimes of a sexual nature.
Julien Bouchard was arrested on Jan. 18 and is facing charges of sexual contact and sexual assault.
Longueuil police note the alleged acts were committed against a minor.
As such, Bouchard is now forbidden to be in the presence of a minor and is prohibited from using the internet for recreational purposes.
Bouchard was previously convicted of sexual interference in 2000 for alleged acts that took place between 1996 and 1998.
Given the new charges, police say they have reason to believe there may be other victims.
Since multiple victims have been identified, the Serial Crime Investigation Unit (GECS), coordinated by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), has been deployed.
Longueuil police is asking anyone with information to contact them at (450) 463-7211.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Thunderstorms, freezing rain and snow bring mix of messy weather across Canada
From thunderstorms to freezing rain to heavy snow, Canadians are experiencing a mix of messy winter weather this week.
Prince William pulls out of memorial service for his godfather because of 'personal matter'
Kensington Palace says Prince William has pulled out of attending a memorial service for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, because of a personal matter.
Gas mixed with windshield washer fluid causes vehicles to break down: fuel analysis company
A fuel analysis company says it now knows the contaminant that was mixed with gas at a Guelph, Ont., gas station, causing dozens of vehicles to break down.
Peek inside Seth Rogen's $2.3M penthouse up for sale in Vancouver
A penthouse belonging to one of Vancouver’s biggest homegrown celebrities has been put up for sale, allowing the public a rare peek inside.
Fares may be down, but these Canadian airline fees may bring the price back up
With spring break just weeks away, Canadians looking to jet-set their way to a new destination either now or when prices come down in the spring are being reminded by experts to review their fares carefully.
Tourists have returned to North Korea for the first time since the pandemic. Here's what they saw
Many Russian tourists have found themselves locked out of tourism destinations. But North Korea — as a key Russian ally — offered a rare opportunity to travel.
Police find bodies of Australian couple allegedly killed by jilted police lover
Australian police on Tuesday found the bodies of a couple hours after the jilted police officer lover who allegedly shot them dead told investigators where to look, officials said, hidden under rocks and debris on a rural property.
Legal challenge against Sask. pronoun policy halted, government to file appeal
Arguments surrounding the constitutional challenge against Saskatchewan’s pronoun policy have been halted – due to an impending appeal from the provincial government.
A doctor died after eating at a Disney World restaurant and the staff confirmed food was allergen-free, lawsuit alleges
A man is suing Walt Disney Parks and Resorts and Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant after his wife, a New York-based doctor, died suddenly after eating at the restaurant. The lawsuit alleges the waitstaff was negligent and was aware of his wife’s severe food allergies.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 2 dead after shooting in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood
Two men are dead following a double shooting in the city’s Weston neighbourhood early Tuesday morning, Toronto police confirm.
-
Toronto's new single-use and takeaway item bylaw comes into effect on Friday
Getting take-out in Toronto is about to look slightly different as the city’s new single-use and takeaway item bylaw comes into effect later this week.
-
Will Toronto break temperature records Tuesday?
Toronto residents should prepare for a wet and mild Tuesday, with temperatures nearing a record daily high.
Atlantic
-
Indigenous leader in Nova Scotia accusing radiologists of conducting secret tests
The Mi'kmaq chief of a Nova Scotia First Nation has filed a lawsuit against two Halifax radiologists alleging they conducted medical tests on her and other members of the Pictou Landing First Nation without their consent.
-
Missing woman, child last seen in Sheet Harbour area: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman and child last seen in the Sheet Harbour area.
-
Special weather statements issued in parts of N.S., N.B.
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements across most of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick ahead of a mid-week storm.
London
-
Bayfield man charged following traffic stop in London
A traffic stop of a suspected impaired driver has led to several charges for a 44 year-old man from Bayfield, Ont. Around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, officers spotted a vehicle speeding on Thompson Road.
-
Rare February thunderstorms expected Tuesday
Get ready for a wild ride in southern Ontario! The risk of rare February thunderstorms will arrive in southern Ontario Tuesday morning.
-
Crash knocks out power for several hours in Aylmer
The incident happened on South Street West between Wellington Street and Raglan Street. South Street west was closed for several hours while repairs were made to a damaged hydro pole
Northern Ontario
-
Gas mixed with windshield washer fluid causes vehicles to break down: fuel analysis company
A fuel analysis company says it now knows the contaminant that was mixed with gas at a Guelph, Ont., gas station, causing dozens of vehicles to break down.
-
One person rescued from downtown Sudbury fire
Greater Sudbury firefighters were on the scene early Monday evening after a fire broke out at St. Andrew's Place on Larch Street downtown.
-
Sudbury mom shares concerns after daughter's health card invalid at ER
A mother from Greater Sudbury is sharing her story about a recent experience at the emergency department at Health Sciences North in Sudbury.
Calgary
-
Public invited to discuss future of Calgary's Grand Theatre
With a historic Calgary theatre facing possible closure, members of the city's arts community have scheduled a meeting to discuss the path forward for the facility.
-
CAPP projects slight increase in Canadian oil and gas capital spending in 2024
The industry group representing Canada's oil and gas producers says capital investment in the sector will edge slightly higher in 2024.
-
Alberta intends to opt out of national pharmacare program: health minister
Alberta’s health minister said the province will be opting out of a national pharmacare program.
Kitchener
-
Gas mixed with windshield washer fluid causes vehicles to break down: fuel analysis company
A fuel analysis company says it now knows the contaminant that was mixed with gas at a Guelph, Ont., gas station, causing dozens of vehicles to break down.
-
Police describe the chaos as a Woolwich demonstration turned violent
Chaos broke out between members of the Eritrean community on Saturday night. Police are now sharing new details about the violent conflict.
-
Man wearing ski mask and waving water gun outside bank arrested: GPS
Guelph police have arrested a man who they say was wearing a ski mask and waving a water gun outside a downtown bank.
Vancouver
-
Peek inside Seth Rogen's $2.3M penthouse up for sale in Vancouver
A penthouse belonging to one of Vancouver’s biggest homegrown celebrities has been put up for sale, allowing the public a rare peek inside.
-
House fire in Vancouver displaces 9 people, 1 sent to hospital
A late-night house fire in Vancouver displaced several people Monday night.
-
Road-rage murder acquittal upheld due to 'egregious' conduct by B.C. homicide team
B.C.'s highest court has upheld an acquittal in a case where audio of an alleged road rage murder was recorded on a cellphone – finding the way the evidence was handled was an "egregious" breach of the law by police.
Edmonton
-
Fort Sask. woman tragically killed in police incident well-known community pillar
The woman who was killed in a police pursuit that resulted in a crash on Saturday has been identified as Kassandra Gartner of Fort Saskatchewan.
-
Alberta man stabbed mother before he was shot by police: ASIRT
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) says a man who was shot by police earlier this month had stabbed his mother.
-
Bonding program sees soldiers face off with Oilers alumni
Luke Zwaga and about a dozen other hockey players are getting a full Oilers experience as a part of the Soldier On program, which works with active and former military members trying to overcome mental and physical injuries.
Windsor
-
Vollmer pool closed again after swim student steps on glass
After briefly reopening, the pool at the Vollmer Complex has been closed again. The pool was initially closed after a deer broke into the aquatic centre over the weekend.
-
30-year solution for shoreline erosion in Chatham-Kent
A stretch of Talbot Trail in Chatham-Kent will now be a road less travelled. The section between Coatsworth Road and Stevenson Road was closed in 2019 due to erosion along the Lake Erie shoreline.
-
Woman charged with defrauding Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare out of over $60,000
A 48-year-old woman has been charged after Windsor police say she allegedly defrauded a local hospital association out of over $60,000.
Regina
-
Legal challenge against Sask. pronoun policy halted, government to file appeal
Arguments surrounding the constitutional challenge against Saskatchewan’s pronoun policy have been halted – due to an impending appeal from the provincial government.
-
Sask. teachers to withdraw lunch hour supervision, marking 4 continuous days of job action
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) will withdraw from noon-hour supervision on Thursday, Feb. 29 in select school divisions across the province. The announcement marks four straight days of job action by educators in the province.
-
Fares may be down, but these Canadian airline fees may bring the price back up
With spring break just weeks away, Canadians looking to jet-set their way to a new destination either now or when prices come down in the spring are being reminded by experts to review their fares carefully.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's photo radar and red light cameras issue 143 tickets to OC Transpo drivers in 2023
New statistics, obtained by CTV News Ottawa through an Access to Information Request, shows OC Transpo drivers received 87 speeding tickets from automated speed enforcement cameras and 56 tickets through the red light camera program in 2023.
-
Man treated for 'multiple gunshot wounds' following shooting in Ottawa's east end
Ottawa police and paramedics responded to a shooting in the area of Beauparc Private in Ottawa's east end around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
-
=
= Unions to mark 8th anniversary of disastrous Phoenix Pay System
Unions that represent federal public servants will be hold a news conference today to mark the eighth anniversary of the launch of the Phoenix Pay System, which has caused significant problems for federal workers and the government.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan father who killed toddler sentenced to 16 years
A judge has sentenced a Saskatchewan father to 16 years for manslaughter in the beating death of his toddler.
-
Legal challenge against Sask. pronoun policy halted, government to file appeal
Arguments surrounding the constitutional challenge against Saskatchewan’s pronoun policy have been halted – due to an impending appeal from the provincial government.
-
Sask. teachers to withdraw lunch hour supervision, marking 4 continuous days of job action
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) will withdraw from noon-hour supervision on Thursday, Feb. 29 in select school divisions across the province. The announcement marks four straight days of job action by educators in the province.