Quebec Liberals target Sainte-Rose, Soulanges and Huntingdon

The Liberal Party (PLQ) wants to win back the ridings of Sainte-Rose, in Laval, Huntingdon, in Montérégie, and Soulanges, in the Suroît, which the party lost in the 2018 elections.

Liberal leader Dominique Anglade specifically named the gains she wants to make on Oct. 3 in an interview on Radio-Canada radio Monday morning.

The PLQ is suffering from the disaffection of Francophones, according to polls, and has had a slow start to the campaign, but Anglade is confident that her party can take back the three ridings won by the CAQ in 2018.

"We want to go and conquer different sectors (...), regain the trust of voters," she said.

The Liberal leader suggested that "people are listening" to her message and that "the reception is very good."

In 2018, in Huntingdon, CAQ candidate Claire Isabelle topped Liberal MNA Stéphane Billette with a mere 700-vote majority.

In Soulanges, Marilyne Picard unseated Liberal minister Lucie Charlebois, with 15,000 votes against 13,000.

Finally, in Sainte-Rose, CAQ MNA Christopher Skeete obtained 2,400 votes more than the Liberal incumbent Jean Habel.