Quebec Liberals recruit comedian Mathieu Gratton to represent South Shore riding

The Quebec Liberal Party is counting on a comedian to keep the riding of Laporte, on the South Shore of Montreal, in its fold for the Oct. 3 election.

A former Liberal stronghold, Laporte could, however, flip this time to François Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), if various polls are to be believed.

Mathieu Gratton will try to succeed Nicole Ménard in the riding, according to a report by The Canadian Press on Tuesday. The official announcement of his candidacy is expected to be made on Wednesday.

Gratton, in his forties, is a newcomer in politics. He and his ex-wife, actress and television host Patricia Paquin, are the parents of a young man with autism, now in his 20s. Gratton has been involved in politics, in particular to defend the cause and rights of people with autism.

In the past, he formed a comedy duo, 'Crampe en masse', with Ghislain Dufresne. In 2000, he was awarded the 'Discovery of the Year' prize at the Olivier Gala.

In Laporte, a riding that includes part of Longueuil and Saint-Lambert, the popularity of the Liberals is declining. In 2014, Ménard won a comfortable majority of 7,803 votes, capturing 47 per cent of the vote. That majority melted to 2,479 votes in 2018. The Liberals received 35 per cent of the vote, compared to 28 per cent for the CAQ, in the last general election. According to the electoral projection site Qc125, which accumulates and analyzes polls, Laporte could well carry the CAQ this fall.

The CAQ has chosen to present Isabelle Poulet, former city councillor in Sainte-Julie and member of the board of directors of Moisson Rive-Sud.

Former vice-president of the Bank of Montreal, Ménard was elected for the first time in 2007 and was easily re-elected after that.



She served as tourism minister in the Charest cabinet, chief whip and caucus chair in the Couillard cabinet. The former minister has chosen not to seek a sixth term. She is one of 13 Liberal MNAs who have decided not to continue their political career this fall.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 7, 2022