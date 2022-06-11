Quebec Liberals bet on lowering taxes to take power back in fall election

The Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) is banking on a commitment to lowering the tax burden on the middle class to hope to regain power on October 3.

Speaking at the party's general assembly in downtown Montreal on Saturday, party leader Dominique Anglade said she would make lower taxes a key issue in the next election campaign as inflation continues to rise, making life more difficult for consumers who face the rising cost of living on a daily basis.

On Thursday, Finance Minister Eric Girard confirmed that the inflation rate could reach 6 per cent this year.

In a news scrum upon her arrival at the general assembly, attended by some 400 party members, the Liberal leader criticized Premier François Legault for not having anticipated the inflationary crisis.

"The cost of living issue is on everyone's lips," said Anglade, adding that she wants to help Quebecers get through the crisis without too many scratches, thanks to tax relief.

This anticipated reduction in the tax burden will result in a shortfall for the public treasury, but Anglade is also committed to ensuring that there will be no impact on public services to the population.

No cuts, no austerity.

At the same time, a future Liberal government will increase the tax burden on the wealthiest.

The general convention served as the launch pad for the party's election platform, a 100-page document, the details of which will be released later today. It is unusual for a political party to release its platform so early, several months before the general election date.

Former Liberal Finance Minister Carlos Leitao said the party's election commitment was realistic, given that the government's revenues in recent years have been "much higher" than expected.

"The economy is the trademark of the Quebec Liberal Party," he added.