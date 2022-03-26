Quebec Liberal Party’s Monique Sauve will not seek a third term in October
Another MP will leave the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) by October. Monique Sauvé announced Saturday she will leave politics at the end of her mandate.
The MNA for Fabre, in the Laval region, has been a member of the National Assembly for seven years. Sauvé was first elected in November 2015 in a by-election. She was then re-elected in the 2018 general election.
Sauvé is currently the official opposition critic for seniors and caregivers.
“I thank former Premier Philippe Couillard and my leader Dominique Anglade for their trust and support. I carry in my heart the citizens of my riding and our partners. I am extremely grateful to my team, the local association, volunteers and activists of the Liberal Party of Quebec, for their support during all these years,” said the MNA in a statement, without specifying the motivations behind her decision.
Before entering the political arena, Sauvé founded and directed the Carrefour jeunesse-emploi de Laval and was also president of the Réseau des carrefours jeunesse-emploi du Québec.
The leader of the QLP underlined Sauvé’s commitment and determination.
“In recent years, marked by the pandemic, Monique has carried the voice of those who, too often, feel alone in their reality. And believe me, Monique has always made it her duty to represent them,” commented Dominique Anglade.
In recent months, several Liberal elected officials have announced that they will not seek re-election in the October elections. Among them are former Health Minister Gaétan Barrette as well as former ministers Christine St-Pierre and Lise Thériault.
-- This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on March 26, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Biden on Russia's Putin: 'This man cannot remain in power'
U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday called for Russian leader Vladimir Putin's removal, saying, 'For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power.'
Shelled city in north Ukraine fears becoming 'next Mariupol'
Russia continues to pound cities throughout Ukraine -- explosions rang out Saturday near the western city of Lviv, a destination for refugees that has been largely spared from major attacks.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Refugee from Ukraine hopes to return to Canada, which previously denied him immigration
After Canada denied his immigration application, Mina Melad was forced to leave Canada with his family and return to Ukraine earlier this year. But after war broke out in the country, Melad had to flee and hopes that Canada will one day welcome him back.
'I'm hoping they hear my voice': 14-year-old Afghan boy renews plea for help from Canada
A 14-year-old boy from Afghanistan is renewing his desperate plea made to the Canadian government last year as his family awaits further instruction regarding their immigration application.
Meeting with Pope an 'opportunity' to begin handover of residential school records: former AFN chief
Former Assembly of First Nations national chief Perry Bellegarde says an upcoming meeting between Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors and Pope Francis provides an 'opportunity' to begin the process of retrieving institutional records.
NATO deputy: Putin can't win his 'unprovoked, illogical' war
NATO Deputy-General Secretary Mircea Geoana says that Russian President Vladimir Putin's month-old 'barbaric war' against Ukraine is a war he cannot win.
Prince William hints at backing for Caribbean nations to become republics
Prince William has said he supports and respects any decision Caribbean nations make about their future, as Belize, the Bahamas and Jamaica consider cutting their ties with the British monarchy.
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50
Taylor Hawkins, for 25 years the drummer for Foo Fighters and best friend of frontman Dave Grohl, has died during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.
Toronto
-
'I'm hoping they hear my voice': 14-year-old Afghan boy renews plea for help from Canada
A 14-year-old boy from Afghanistan is renewing his desperate plea made to the Canadian government last year as his family awaits further instruction regarding their immigration application.
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations continue upward trend with 707 patients receiving care
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are continuing their upward trend in Ontario Saturday as the province reports 707 patients receiving care, including 157 patients in intensive care units.
-
No winning ticket for Friday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
No winning ticket was sold for the whopping $70 million jackpot in Friday's draw.
Atlantic
-
Man shot and killed in Halifax early Saturday morning: police
Police in Halifax are investigating a homicide that occurred in the city’s downtown early Saturday morning.
-
New Brunswick rapidly growing as population tops 800,000 for the first time: StatsCan
New figures from Statistics Canada show New Brunswick is experiencing a population boom.
-
Not guilty: Cape Breton man acquitted in driving death of 10-year-old girl
Chaos erupted in a Sydney, N.S., courtroom Friday morning after 30-year-old Colin Tweedie was found not guilty in the driving death of 10-year-old Talia Forrest.
London
-
'Multiple firearms' used during London, Ont. robbery
Multiple firearms were displayed during a robbery in London on Friday, according to police.
-
Police find evidence of gunfire in downtown London, Ont.
London police are investigating reports of gunshots early Saturday morning.
-
Surprise of a lifetime for university-bound student
A high school student got the surprise of her life on Friday when she was offered a very large scholarship to attend her dream school.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man creates video game about opioid addiction
A Sudbury man is sharing his own personal battle against opioid addiction as a way to help others.
-
Team Homan adds Sudbury's Tracy Fleury for 2022/23 season
Sudbury's Tracy Fleury is the newest member of Team Rachel Homan starting in the 2022-23 season.
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations continue upward trend with 707 patients receiving care
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are continuing their upward trend in Ontario Saturday as the province reports 707 patients receiving care, including 157 patients in intensive care units.
Calgary
-
4 people sent to hospital after crash on Deerfoot Trail
Police are investigating the cause of a crash early Saturday in the northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail that sent four people to hospital.
-
Man struck by vehicle on sidewalk in southwest Calgary
Calgary police say they have some leads on a suspect that was involved in a hit and run involving a pedestrian early Saturday.
-
Calgary police looking for teenage girl, missing since Thursday
Calgary police are looking to the public for help to find a teenage girl who went missing from the northwest community of Evanston this week.
Kitchener
-
Up to 15 cm of snow possible in Waterloo-Wellington by Monday
Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and a handful of other Southern Ontario communities could be in for a good helping of snow this weekend.
-
Fire in Kitchener townhome prompts large emergency response
Fergus Avenue in Kitchener was closed on Saturday morning while fire crews responded to a fire inside of a townhome.
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations continue upward trend with 707 patients receiving care
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are continuing their upward trend in Ontario Saturday as the province reports 707 patients receiving care, including 157 patients in intensive care units.
Vancouver
-
Drug warning from Interior Health: Substance has high risk of fatal overdose
Health officials in B.C.'s Interior are warning users to get their drugs checked as a particularly potent substance circulates through the area.
-
BC Ferries expects crew challenges to affect summer season
BC Ferries is warning travellers that it expects crew shortages to continue to affect sailing times through the peak summer season.
-
'It's hard to move forward when you're grieving': Most B.C. flood victims still waiting for disaster aid
In the struggle to get financial assistance after November's devastating floods on Abbotsford's Sumas Prairie, Jenny Winkelhorst is one of the lucky ones. Her family has just recently received disaster financial assistance through the province.
Edmonton
-
Shelled city in north Ukraine fears becoming 'next Mariupol'
Russia continues to pound cities throughout Ukraine -- explosions rang out Saturday near the western city of Lviv, a destination for refugees that has been largely spared from major attacks.
-
Alberta's Kenney defends calling party opponents 'lunatics,' comparing them to bugs
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he won't apologize for comments he is heard making in recordings in which he compares political opponents in his party to insects and calls them lunatics.
-
Biden on Russia's Putin: 'This man cannot remain in power'
U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday called for Russian leader Vladimir Putin's removal, saying, 'For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power.'
Windsor
-
Surprise of a lifetime for university-bound student
A high school student got the surprise of her life on Friday when she was offered a very large scholarship to attend her dream school.
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations continue upward trend with 707 patients receiving care
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are continuing their upward trend in Ontario Saturday as the province reports 707 patients receiving care, including 157 patients in intensive care units.
-
Here’s a look at notable names on the 2021 Windsor-Essex sunshine list
The annual "sunshine list" for Windsor-Essex was released on Friday.
Regina
-
Sask. social assistance recipients getting an extra dollar per day to deal with inflation
Social assistance recipients in Saskatchewan will now be getting an extra dollar per day to help them deal with inflation.
-
Sask. reacts to federal funding announcement for surgical backlogs
A proposal to distribute $2 billion to the provinces and territories to help alleviate surgical backlogs caused by COVID-19 was tabled in a new bill by the federal government.
-
IN PICTURES: Here are Regina's most expensive house listings
Here are some of the most expensive residential real estate listings in the Regina area.
Ottawa
-
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in single-vehicle crash in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on Roger Stevens Drive, between Rideau Valley Drive and River Road, just before 8 a.m. Saturday.
-
Here's a look at the highest paid public sector employees in Ottawa in 2021
Ottawa's city manager, former police chief and top doctor headline the list of highest paid public servants at Ottawa City Hall and Ottawa Police headquarters in 2021.
-
Mask mandates end in Ontario and Ottawa's busiest photo radar camera issues 16,700 tickets: Top five stories this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top stories our website this week.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. hunting, angling licenses to increase in April
Hunters, trappers and anglers in Saskatchewan can soon expect to see price hikes for licenses starting April 1.
-
Masking requirements for Saskatoon city facilities, buses could be dropped
City administration is recommending an end to mandatory masking in city facilities and on buses.
-
Sask. Indigenous leaders to meet Pope Francis, call for residential school apology
Several Indigenous delegates from Saskatchewan will be meeting with Pope Francis in Vatican City next week.