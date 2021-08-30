MONTREAL -- The Liberal MNA for Anjou-Louis-Riel, Lise Thériault, will not be a candidate in the next election. Her political career will therefore come to a close at the end of her current mandate, after seven consecutive terms in office spanning twenty some years.

This announcement, made Monday by the former minister responsible for the Status of Women, could be the first of many expected departures in the Liberal ranks.

At a press conference in her riding, Thériault said she was leaving of her own free will and that no one in the party or in the entourage of the leader, Dominique Anglade, had shown her the door. Last November, in an interview with The Canadian Press, she said she would be a candidate in the next election, having no reason or desire to leave politics.

"I am leaving without any animosity, without any pressure from the party, without any pressure from the leader's entourage, without any pressure from my colleagues," said the MNA.

Thériault said she changed her mind upon finding Chantale Gagnon, "the rare pearl" who would succeed her. Gagnon, who was present at the press conference, will officially be the candidate of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) in the October 2022 election.

During the last QLP leadership race, Thériault did not endorse Anglade's candidacy, siding instead with Alexandre Cusson, unlike the vast majority of her fellow MNAs. On Parliament Hill it was an open secret that Thériault and Anglade had a strained relationship since sharing the economic dossiers in the Couillard cabinet in 2017.

The prospect of possibly having to spend another four years on the opposition benches if the Caquist government is re-elected in 2022 did not play a role in her decision either, she says.

Thériault, age 55, has held several ministerial positions in the cabinets of Jean Charest and Philippe Couillard, including Public Safety, Labour, and Small and Medium Enterprises. While responsible for the Status of Women, she had been critized for saying she was not a feminist in an interview with The Canadian Press in 2016.

On Monday, she made a point of justifying herself by affirming that she wanted to turn her back on "revenge feminism," which she believes is quick to gang up "against men," wishing instead that men and women would work together to change things.

"What I said was that I did not want to claim to be a revenge feminist, as we knew it in the 80s and 90s," said the MNA.

The current climate indicates that Thériault will not be the only Liberal MNA to bow out; the QLP is expected to present a largely renewed team in 2022. Several other departure announcements are likely to take place in the coming months, with perhaps a dozen of the caucus' 28 members leaving. This will make room for many new faces, a prospect that should be reassuring to the leader, who has been anxious to refresh the image of her party which was damaged in the last general election.

Over the summer, Anglade has been talking to each of her MNAs to find out what their intentions are for their political future, and to begin the hunt for candidates as the election approaches.

Among the expected but unconfirmed departures were caucus chair Pierre Arcand (Mont-Royal-Outremont), Gaétan Barrette (La Pinière), Hélène David (Marguerite-Bourgeoys), Carlos Leitao (Robert-Baldwin), David Birnbaum (Darcy-McGee), Francine Charbonneau (Mille-Îles), Nicole Ménard (Laporte), Christine St-Pierre (L'Acadie), Jean Rousselle (Vimont) and Kathleen Weil (Notre-Dame-de-Grâce).

--This story was first reported in French by The Canadian Press on Aug. 30.