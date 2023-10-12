Quebec Liberal Party looks for revival as it sets blueprint for the future

A year ago, it was a disastrous night for the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP).

The party was most relegated to Greater Montreal in back-to-back election defeats to the governing Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ).

On Thursday, the party said something needs to change.

"In the last two elections, Quebecers told us: 'The Liberal party, go and do your homework. We're not ready,'" said Liberal Bourassa-Sauve MNA Madwa-Nika Cadet.

In March, the Liberals launched the Committee on the Revival of the QLP that included former Liberal ministers, who toured the province, speaking to party members.

Its final report was released on Thursday.

In its 75 pages, the Liberals focused on a number of issues, including identity, immigration, the French language and the economy.

The Liberals also want Anglophone rights to be protected in a Quebec constitution.

"What is new is we're saying we will enshrine those rights, the existing rights, in law, and that's extremely important," said committee co-chair Andre Pratte.

The QLP wants to push a nationalist view while also remaining federalist. The party still has hope that it can govern.

"If we do our part right, I think we have the chance to eventually win an election for sure," said former MNA Pierre Arcand.

Some, however, remain unconvinced.

Political analyst David Heurtel questions some of the proposals, like transforming the Canadian Senate into a chamber of provinces.

"Do you really think tonight around the kitchen table a family of four in suburban Montreal is really going to talk about the need to reform the federal senate?" he said.

The party remains without a full-time leader, and aspiring candidate Frederic Beauchemin is dealing with harassment allegations.

He denies these allegations.

Beauchemin is no longer a member of the Liberal caucus.

"Right now, there are people within the infrastructure of the party that want to freeze the race either for a Marwah Rizqy or are thinking, 'No we're going to throw the '26 election, and the real race is going to be after the 2026 election,'" said Heurtel.

The QLP will hold its next general council on the weekend in Drummondville, where it is expected to outline the rules for the leadership race.