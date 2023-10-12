Liberal MNA accused of harassment says he'll still attend general council meeting

Despite being removed from the Quebec Liberal (PLQ) caucus after allegations of psychological harassment, Frédéric Beauchemin, MNA for Marguerite-Bourgeoys, says he still intends to attend the party's general council meeting this weekend.

The information, first reported by 98.5, was confirmed to The Canadian Press by a Liberal source.

The Journal de Québec reported last week that the president of the party's youth wing, Élyse Moisan, had lodged a complaint against Beauchemin, alleging that she felt harassed, intimidated and threatened by his team.

Following this, interim Liberal leader Marc Tanguay removed Beauchemin from the Liberal caucus.

"The current situation is a symptom of the crisis affecting the Quebec Liberal Party," he shot back on X last week. "The Youth Commission, like other parts of the party, is paralyzed by a lack of clear direction."

Despite his exclusion, Beauchemin is still allowed to participate in the PLQ's general council, as he remains a party member.

"All PLQ members can take part in the general council, even if they are not part of their association's delegation," the party's website states.

The rules for the Liberal leadership race are expected to be unveiled at the event.

For now, Beauchemin is the only person who has shown an interest in running to succeed Dominique Anglade.

Beauchemin declined The Canadian Press's request for an interview.

His office said it plans to reserve any comments for the meeting.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 12, 2023.