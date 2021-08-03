QUEBEC CITY -- Quebec must adopt the vaccine passport in order to "control" the activities in which unvaccinated people can participate, argues Dominique Anglade.

The leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) published the comments on a post on Facebook Tuesday in favour of a "freedom passport."

She called on Premier François Legault by underlining that the pandemic has had "important impacts on each of us" and that "no one wants to go backwards."

The Liberal leader says she is currently seeing an increase in cases of COVID-19 in Quebec, as well as the "growing" presence of the Delta variant.

She believes that "all means must be taken" to avoid a fourth wave, and that this will also require an intensification of awareness efforts, particularly among young people.

The start of the school year and the return to work for millions of Quebecers in less than a month ... require us to take the right actions now," she wrote.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 3, 2021.