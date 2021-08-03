MONTREAL -- Quebec has 175 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 377,973 since the start of the pandemic.

The province's health officials note there were no new deaths, a total of 11,241.

Hospitalizations are down by three, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 58.

Of those, 18 people are in intensive care; up by one.

To date, 365,558 people have recovered from the illness.

On Aug. 2, a total of 10,648 samples were analyzed.