Quebec reports 175 new COVID-19 cases as numbers continue to rise
CTV News Montreal Published Tuesday, August 3, 2021 12:55PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 3, 2021 12:57PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Quebec has 175 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 377,973 since the start of the pandemic.
The province's health officials note there were no new deaths, a total of 11,241.
Hospitalizations are down by three, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 58.
Of those, 18 people are in intensive care; up by one.
To date, 365,558 people have recovered from the illness.
On Aug. 2, a total of 10,648 samples were analyzed.
