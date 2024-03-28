Quebec judge to rule today whether man should stand trial for daycare crash deaths

A Quebec court judge will decide later today whether a man will stand trial on charges of first-degree murder for allegedly killing two children by driving a city bus into a Montreal-area daycare.

Pierre Ny St-Amand was arrested after a transit bus crashed into the front of a daycare in the Ste-Rose neighbourhood of Laval, Que., on Feb. 8, 2023, killing two young children, aged five and four, and injuring six others.

Quebec court Judge François Landry is presiding over the preliminary inquiry, which heard from 13 witnesses over four days this week.

Landry will rule this afternoon whether there is enough evidence to warrant sending St-Amand to stand trial.

The 52-year-old former city bus driver faces two counts of first-degree murder as well as seven other charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

A publication ban covers the names of the victims and any evidence presented during this week's hearings.