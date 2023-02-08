'It was a nightmare': 2 children dead, driver charged after city bus crashes into Laval daycare
Two four-year-old children are dead and a man has been charged with first-degree murder after a driver crashed a city bus into a daycare in Laval, Que. Wednesday morning.
The deadly crash sent multiple children to area hospitals and parents scrambling to find their kids shortly after they dropped them off for the day at the Garderie éducative Sainte-Rose, north of Montreal.
A makeshift memorial with flowers and stuffed animals has been set up at the scene of the tragedy as the community is grieving the children who were killed and injured.
The driver, 51-year-old Pierre Ny St-Amand, was arrested at the scene and and faces two counts of first-degree murder.
He was also charged with attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and four counts of assault with a weapon causing bodily harm.
St-Amand, a Laval resident, was charged while he appeared via video link from a hospital bed in Montreal's Sacré-Cœur Hospital under police supervision.
Witnesses describe a chaotic scene Wednesday shortly after 8:30 a.m. as some of them detained the driver of the bus after it plowed into entrance of the daycare on Dufferin Terrace, Laval's Saint-Rose district.
A parent at the scene alleged the driver "entered the daycare parking lot and accelerated to crash into the daycare."
"It was clear he wasn’t in his right mind at that moment," she said.
A bus crashed into a daycare in Laval, que. leaving two children dead and six others injured.The daycare is located at the end of a driveway, and the driver would have had to leave the road and drive down the driveway to hit it. Police say the motive for the crash is unclear and the accused was being questioned by investigators Wednesday afternoon.
A neighbour who lives near the daycare said he rushed over to the scene of the crash. Hamdi Benchaabane told reporters that he and three parents subdued the driver, who he said had stepped out of the bus, removed all his clothing and started screaming.
"He was yelling, he didn't stop yelling," Benchaabane said. "The first thing he did was take off all his clothes after opening the bus door ... He was just yelling, there were no words coming out of his mouth."
He said he and the others had to strike the driver to get him under control, before police handcuffed the man. The driver, he said, "was in a different world."
Pierre Ny St-Amand was arrested after a Laval city bus crashed into a daycare, killing two children and injuring more, according to Noovo Info police sources.
Benchaabane said he was able to help pull one child from the daycare, adding that he and the others tried to save a second child before firefighters ordered them to leave because pieces of the roof were at risk of falling.
"It was a nightmare, I can't believe it," he said of what he witnessed. "It was horrible."
Parents and their children are loaded onto a warming bus as they wait for news after a bus crashed into a daycare centre in Laval, Que., on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
2 DEATHS CONFIRMED
First responders confirmed to Noovo Info that one child was pronounced dead at the scene. Others were rushed to hospitals in Montreal and Laval.
Dr. Marc Girard, a spokesperson for Montreal's Ste-Justine's Children's Hospital, said four children between the ages of three and five were hospitalized with "various types of trauma" following the crash. The children — two boys and two girls — were conscious when they arrived at the hospital, which went into a code orange to free up resources and deal with the mass casualty situation.
One of them is in intensive care, while the others are being evaluated.
Dr. Marc Girard, Head of Professional Services at Sainte-Justine Hospital, speaks to reporters at the hospital in Montreal, Wednesday, February 8, 2023, where he gave an update on the status of injured children after a bus crashed into a daycare centre in Laval, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Three other injured children who need more critical care were sent to the Cité-de-la-Santé Hospital in Laval. Officials there said one child died and the others are under observation.
The hospital also went into code orange and doctors came in early to deal with the crisis.
"It’s very tough when these things happen. We have specialists, physicians, a medical team fully mobilized to deal with this," said Dr. Patrick Tardiff, the head of the emergency room at Cité-de-la-Santé. "The teams are very resilient and able to work under difficult circumstances."
Parents rushed to the daycare Wednesday, desperate to find their young children.
"Panic ... panic ... I called all my friends," said Julia Moreno, who said her three-year-old son was not in danger.
"My friend's son is at Ste-Justine right now," she continued. "I think he is okay."
The scene of a bus crash in Laval where two children have died is seen with aerial footageLaval Mayor Stephane Boyer said police are looking into the events prior to the crash, adding that the driver had been employed with the STL for a decade.
"Our hearts go out to the families and employees affected by this tragedy," wrote Laval's public transport agency, the STL, on social media.
"The Service de police de la Ville de Laval is currently conducting an investigation in which we are actively collaborating."
The bus drivers' union also wrote online that it's "wholeheartedly with the families and daycare workers," and that it's in contact with police.
Parents wait for news after a bus crashed into a daycare centre in Laval, Que., February 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
'A TERRIBLE TRAGEDY': PREMIER
Members of the Quebec legislature held a moment of silence in the Salon Bleu.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault said his thoughts are with the children and their families, as well as with the employees of the daycare in Laval. "We are going to give the parents all the help we can, and as a father, I am shaken."
"There is nothing worse than being afraid for your child," he wrote on social media. "I am thinking of the children, parents and employees."
Quebec Premier Francois Legault ponders a question at a news conference to react to the Laval bus accident and the negotiations on health with the federal government, Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel also wrote online, calling the event "extremely tragic."
"We know very little about the circumstances," he said. "Our hearts go out to the families concerned."
He said a security perimeter has been established around the daycare.
Flowers and stuffed animals are laid at the daycare where two children died after a bus crashed into it.
Bonnardel and Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete headed directly to Laval after news broke of the crash. Legault and leaders of all the opposition parties will be at the scene Wednesday.
"My heart is broken at this tragic event. I’ll be making my way back home today to offer my support to my community," Skeete said on Twitter.
In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also responded to the crash.
"Our thoughts are with families in Laval who are living incredibly difficult moments ... we hope that everyone will be OK," he said. "We are following the situation closely."
With files from Noovo Info and The Canadian Press
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Messy mix of weather headed into Quebec
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada deploys military assessment team to Turkiye after earthquake
A senior government official says a Canadian military assessment team is on its way to Turkiye in the wake of a devastating earthquake that's killed thousands.
'It was a nightmare': 2 children dead, driver charged after city bus crashes into Laval daycare
A man has been arrested and two children are dead after a driver crashed a city bus into a daycare in Laval, Que. Wednesday morning. The deadly crash sent multiple children to area hospitals and parents scrambling to find their kids shortly after they dropped them off for the day at the Garderie éducative Sainte-Rose, north of Montreal.
'There are no words': Laval daycare bus crash prompts outpouring of condolences on Parliament Hill
Condolences are pouring in on Parliament Hill after a Laval, Que., city bus crashed into a daycare on Wednesday morning, with federal politicians of all stripes expressing their sympathies with the families affected and gratitude to the first responders.
opinion | Before you do your taxes, take note of these tax credits and deductions you may not have known about
Many Canadians are experiencing strains caused by the increased cost of living and inflation. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the top credits and deductions that you may be able to claim on your income tax return to help you save money.
5 key takeaways from the BoC's first summary of interest rate deliberations
In a first for the Bank of Canada, it has released a summary of deliberations by its governing council regarding its policy decision to raise its key interest rate target by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.5 per cent in January. Here are five key takeaways from those discussions.
Netflix Canada begins password sharing crackdown
Netflix Canada is rolling out its long-anticipated plans to crack down on password sharing, saying it will begin notifying Canadian users today by email about limitations.
Health-care workers have new hand-washing guidelines. Here's how you can apply them
The way respiratory viruses have circulated this fall and winter, most Canadians could probably benefit from a hand-hygiene refresher. Here are the latest hand-washing best practices to apply in your daily life.
Labour shortages could push up wages, 'reignite inflation' in long run, report warns
Protracted labour shortages in Canada could fuel more rapid wage growth and inflation over time, potentially prompting the need for higher interest rates long-term, a new RBC Economics report released Wednesday said.
Bank of Canada releases details on interest rate decision for the first time
The Bank of Canada released a summary of its Governing Council meetings on Wednesday, providing the public and financial institutions with more insight into the central bank’s decision to raise its key interest rate on Jan. 25.
Toronto
-
Ontario lawyer facing discipline after filing $229-million lawsuit against sugar baby he was 'obsessed' with
An Ontario lawyer who filed a $229-million lawsuit against his former “sugar baby” for alleged fraud had his case dismissed after the court found he'd become "obsessed" with the young woman when she attempted to end their arrangement.
-
New details revealed about death of married couple in Bowmanville
The man and pregnant woman found dead in a Bowmanville, Ont. home last weekend were married, police say.
-
Ontario grocery chain that went viral for low prices reveals how they keep costs down
An Ontario grocery chain said they are seeing an “unprecedented” surge in customers after a recent TikTok revealing the company’s low food prices went viral.
Atlantic
-
Texas low will bring mix of rain and snow to Maritimes Thursday and Friday
A Texas low will bring a mix of precipitation into the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday morning.
-
Patients involved in N.S. mass shooting among those caught up in major privacy breach
Nova Scotia Health is under the microscope after eight employees were found snooping into medical records. The privacy breaches involve the electronic health records of people associated with the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, among others.
-
Health-care care package: Maritime provinces still digesting details of Ottawa's funding announcement
The number-crunching continues a day after the premiers sat-down with the prime minister to talk about health-care funding.
London
-
Sentencing for former teacher guilty of sex crimes delayed
Former London, Ont. high school teacher Dustin Epp, 48, was supposed to appear for his sentencing hearing Wednesday afternoon, but the matter has been delayed until next week due to health-related concerns and to give Epp more time to prepare his legal defence.
-
20-year-old driver caught travelling more than double the speed limit: OPP
A 20-year-old driver from London, Ont. is temporarily without a licence after OPP stopped them for allegedly driving 145 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Tuesday night.
-
'Suspect siphoning fuel': Man arrested after massive fire destroys 6 U-Haul trucks in London, Ont.
A thief was siphoning fuel from trucks on York Street in London before a massive fire broke out in a storage yard. U-Haul told CTV News London an explosion occurred at 745 York St. around 1 a.m. Hours later, a photographer from the London Police Service Forensics Division was on scene taking photos of charred vehicles.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. family in shock as workplace fatality case dismissed over trial delays
A grieving family in Noelville, Ont., is reeling after a judge dismissed a trial connected to a 2019 workplace fatality involving a close family member.
-
Here are the prize winners in the Ultimate Dream Home draw
The wait is over for ticketholders in the latest Canadian Hard of Hearing Association's Ultimate Dream Home Draw as Pure Country Sudbury morning show hosts pulled the names of the prize winners Wednesday afternoon.
-
Injured person in custody, suspected to be responsible for downtown North Bay fire
One person is in hospital with injuries and is also in police custody following a fire Wednesday on Main Street East in North Bay.
Calgary
-
Man charged in fatal May incident that threw victim from vehicle
A man has been charged in relation to a May 2022 single-vehicle collision that killed a 24-year-old woman.
-
Calgary police shoot suspect in northwest neighbourhood of Highwood
The Calgary Police Service asked residents of a northwest neighbourhood to shelter in their homes as officers responded to a situation Wednesday morning involving a firearm.
-
Black History Month: emerging Calgary filmmakers celebrate Black culture, diversity in cinema
Two Calgary content creators have created short films for an initiative that promotes Black film-makers and stories about Black culture.
Kitchener
-
'It’s horrific': Community honours Karen Cunningham after Woodstock police call her death suspicious
A memorial has been set up in the area where 30-year-old Karen Cunningham’s body was found, as police in Woodstock continue to investigate her death as “suspicious” in nature.
-
Suspect in Conestoga Mall robbery found dead in Toronto
Waterloo regional police say one of the suspects in an armed robbery at Conestoga Mall last week has been located dead.
-
Nine people injured in Perth County crash
Nine people have been injured after a two-vehicle collision in Perth County.
Vancouver
-
Resignations and retaliation: B.C. health-care workers see increasingly 'toxic' workplaces
There are more signs that tensions are high in British Columbia’s health authorities as an outspoken doctor on Vancouver Island has faced professional repercussions and nearly all the critical care doctors at a northern hospital have resigned.
-
Construction begins soon on Vancouver's Granville Bridge upgrade. Here's what to expect.
Crews are scheduled to begin upgrade work on Vancouver's Granville Bridge next week, but officials are promising the impacts on traffic will be minimal.
-
B.C. labour outlook forecasts 1M job openings over next decade
The latest B.C. Labour Market Outlook forecasts employment in the province will reach 3.1 million jobs by 2032 – half a million more than there were last year.
Edmonton
-
Girl kidnapped from Edmonton street, sexually assaulted in nearby apartment: police
A man has been charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a girl and Edmonton police believe there may be more victims.
-
Second bomb threat made against Sylvan Lake school
For the second time in as many days, Fox Run School in Sylvan Lake was evacuated after a bomb threat on Wednesday.
-
'Callous,' Alberta SPCA calls abandoning of kittens in St. Albert ditch
Animal welfare advocates are urging pet owners to spay and neuter their pets after two kittens were found abandoned in a child's backpack in the St. Albert area last week.
Windsor
-
Local healthcare leaders and critics react to slight influx of federal funding
As Canada’s premiers rush to absorb the impact of this funding, healthcare leadership in Windsor-Essex is also curious how it will impact the many systemic issues that plague our system.
-
City warns of increased risk of flooding due to possible heavy rainfall
City of Windsor officials are reminding residents that taking action at home can significantly reduce the risk of basement flooding in the community.
-
Amherstburg man dies in crash involving transit bus in Florida
A 77-year-old Amherstburg man has died after a crash involving a transit bus in Fort Myers, Fla., according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Regina
-
'Why would I hurt my own son?': Court hears recording of Catlin Goodwill's interview with police
It was a tearful start to the third day of Catlin Goodwill's manslaughter trial.
-
Regina school to close due to 'structural concerns'
Holy Rosary Community School will be closing its doors due to structural concerns.
-
Risk of snow melt flooding in Sask. currently low: Water Security Agency
As of Feb. 1, the chance of snow melt flooding in Saskatchewan is low, according to the Water Security Agency (WSA).
Ottawa
-
'It was a nightmare': 2 children dead, driver charged after city bus crashes into Laval daycare
A man has been arrested and two children are dead after a driver crashed a city bus into a daycare in Laval, Que. Wednesday morning. The deadly crash sent multiple children to area hospitals and parents scrambling to find their kids shortly after they dropped them off for the day at the Garderie éducative Sainte-Rose, north of Montreal.
-
Ottawa physiotherapist, 35, identified as victim of suspicious death
The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating the death of a 35-year-old man in the city's east end.
-
Woman fired after posing as nurse at Kingston, Ont. hospital
A Kingston, Ont. hospital has fired a woman who used forged documents to pose as a registered nurse for six months.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man accused of killing his wife appears in court
A man accused of killing his wife made his first court appearance on Wednesday.
-
'I lost all my friends': Saskatoon couple coping with loss of family and friends in Turkiye
A Saskatoon couple is left feeling powerless to help their family and friends dig out of the rubble following the two major earthquakes in Turkiye on Monday.
-
Saskatoon city councillor cancels event due to threatening phone calls and emails
Saskatoon's Ward 3 city councillor David Kirton decided to cancel his “Coffee with the Councillor” event scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Confederation Mall because of what he calls threatening phone calls and emails which became a “cause for concern”.