'It was a nightmare': 2 children dead, driver charged after city bus crashes into Laval daycare

Two four-year-old children are dead and a man has been charged with first-degree murder after a driver crashed a city bus into a daycare in Laval, Que. Wednesday morning.

The deadly crash sent multiple children to area hospitals and parents scrambling to find their kids shortly after they dropped them off for the day at the Garderie éducative Sainte-Rose, north of Montreal.

A makeshift memorial with flowers and stuffed animals has been set up at the scene of the tragedy as the community is grieving the children who were killed and injured.

The driver, 51-year-old Pierre Ny St-Amand, was arrested at the scene and and faces two counts of first-degree murder.

He was also charged with attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and four counts of assault with a weapon causing bodily harm.

St-Amand, a Laval resident, was charged while he appeared via video link from a hospital bed in Montreal's Sacré-Cœur Hospital under police supervision.

Witnesses describe a chaotic scene Wednesday shortly after 8:30 a.m. as some of them detained the driver of the bus after it plowed into entrance of the daycare on Dufferin Terrace, Laval's Saint-Rose district.

A parent at the scene alleged the driver "entered the daycare parking lot and accelerated to crash into the daycare."

"It was clear he wasn’t in his right mind at that moment," she said.



A bus crashed into a daycare in Laval, que. leaving two children dead and six others injured.The daycare is located at the end of a driveway, and the driver would have had to leave the road and drive down the driveway to hit it. Police say the motive for the crash is unclear and the accused was being questioned by investigators Wednesday afternoon.

A neighbour who lives near the daycare said he rushed over to the scene of the crash. Hamdi Benchaabane told reporters that he and three parents subdued the driver, who he said had stepped out of the bus, removed all his clothing and started screaming.

"He was yelling, he didn't stop yelling," Benchaabane said. "The first thing he did was take off all his clothes after opening the bus door ... He was just yelling, there were no words coming out of his mouth."

He said he and the others had to strike the driver to get him under control, before police handcuffed the man. The driver, he said, "was in a different world."

Pierre Ny St-Amand was arrested after a Laval city bus crashed into a daycare, killing two children and injuring more, according to Noovo Info police sources.

Benchaabane said he was able to help pull one child from the daycare, adding that he and the others tried to save a second child before firefighters ordered them to leave because pieces of the roof were at risk of falling.

"It was a nightmare, I can't believe it," he said of what he witnessed. "It was horrible."

Parents and their children are loaded onto a warming bus as they wait for news after a bus crashed into a daycare centre in Laval, Que., on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

2 DEATHS CONFIRMED

First responders confirmed to Noovo Info that one child was pronounced dead at the scene. Others were rushed to hospitals in Montreal and Laval.

Dr. Marc Girard, a spokesperson for Montreal's Ste-Justine's Children's Hospital, said four children between the ages of three and five were hospitalized with "various types of trauma" following the crash. The children — two boys and two girls — were conscious when they arrived at the hospital, which went into a code orange to free up resources and deal with the mass casualty situation.

One of them is in intensive care, while the others are being evaluated.

Dr. Marc Girard, Head of Professional Services at Sainte-Justine Hospital, speaks to reporters at the hospital in Montreal, Wednesday, February 8, 2023, where he gave an update on the status of injured children after a bus crashed into a daycare centre in Laval, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Three other injured children who need more critical care were sent to the Cité-de-la-Santé Hospital in Laval. Officials there said one child died and the others are under observation.

The hospital also went into code orange and doctors came in early to deal with the crisis.

"It’s very tough when these things happen. We have specialists, physicians, a medical team fully mobilized to deal with this," said Dr. Patrick Tardiff, the head of the emergency room at Cité-de-la-Santé. "The teams are very resilient and able to work under difficult circumstances."

Parents rushed to the daycare Wednesday, desperate to find their young children.

"Panic ... panic ... I called all my friends," said Julia Moreno, who said her three-year-old son was not in danger.

"My friend's son is at Ste-Justine right now," she continued. "I think he is okay."



The scene of a bus crash in Laval where two children have died is seen with aerial footageLaval Mayor Stephane Boyer said police are looking into the events prior to the crash, adding that the driver had been employed with the STL for a decade.

"Our hearts go out to the families and employees affected by this tragedy," wrote Laval's public transport agency, the STL, on social media.

"The Service de police de la Ville de Laval is currently conducting an investigation in which we are actively collaborating."

The bus drivers' union also wrote online that it's "wholeheartedly with the families and daycare workers," and that it's in contact with police.

Parents wait for news after a bus crashed into a daycare centre in Laval, Que., February 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

'A TERRIBLE TRAGEDY': PREMIER

Members of the Quebec legislature held a moment of silence in the Salon Bleu.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault said his thoughts are with the children and their families, as well as with the employees of the daycare in Laval. "We are going to give the parents all the help we can, and as a father, I am shaken."

"There is nothing worse than being afraid for your child," he wrote on social media. "I am thinking of the children, parents and employees."

Quebec Premier Francois Legault ponders a question at a news conference to react to the Laval bus accident and the negotiations on health with the federal government, Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel also wrote online, calling the event "extremely tragic."

"We know very little about the circumstances," he said. "Our hearts go out to the families concerned."

He said a security perimeter has been established around the daycare.



Flowers and stuffed animals are laid at the daycare where two children died after a bus crashed into it.



Bonnardel and Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete headed directly to Laval after news broke of the crash. Legault and leaders of all the opposition parties will be at the scene Wednesday.

"My heart is broken at this tragic event. I’ll be making my way back home today to offer my support to my community," Skeete said on Twitter.

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also responded to the crash.

"Our thoughts are with families in Laval who are living incredibly difficult moments ... we hope that everyone will be OK," he said. "We are following the situation closely."

With files from Noovo Info and The Canadian Press