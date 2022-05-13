Quebec investing $65 million to reduce suicides

Quebec will roll out a new provincial strategy for suicide prevention, two decades after the first action plan.

The goal is to reduce the number of suicide deaths by at least 10 per cent by 2026, to bring the province below the 1,000 annual suicide deaths mark.

Health and Social Services Minister Christian Dube said on Friday that to reach this mark, the government will inject $65 million to support various services and programs.

Of this amount, $5 million has already been allocated for 2021-2022.

The new strategy will have four axes and 13 measures.

It aims to increase psychological well-being, reduce the level of psychological distress in the population and prevent suicidal attempts and thoughts.

Several organizations called for the implementation of a provincial strategy in recent years.