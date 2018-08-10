

CTV Montreal





The provincial government announced plans to inject an additional $86 million to fight conjugal violence.

The money will go to several groups that came forward expressing the need for more resources.

A number of new measures are planned, including better police intervention and education.

“We are also working on prevention, making sure people will be talking about it at an early stage,” said Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee at Friday’s announcement.

“Because people in this kind of violence are present in all ages – so you have kids, teenagers, and elders that are victims of this kind of violence,” she added.

Vallee said the money will also help an increasing number of immigrant, LGBTQ and Aboriginal communities.