Featured Video
Quebec initiates $86 million plan to combat conjugal violence
A number of new measures are planned, according to Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee. including better police intervention and education. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, August 10, 2018 5:12PM EDT
The provincial government announced plans to inject an additional $86 million to fight conjugal violence.
The money will go to several groups that came forward expressing the need for more resources.
A number of new measures are planned, including better police intervention and education.
“We are also working on prevention, making sure people will be talking about it at an early stage,” said Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee at Friday’s announcement.
“Because people in this kind of violence are present in all ages – so you have kids, teenagers, and elders that are victims of this kind of violence,” she added.
Vallee said the money will also help an increasing number of immigrant, LGBTQ and Aboriginal communities.
Latest Montreal News
- Group says closure of Camilien-Houde doesn't make Mount Royal safer
- Saint-Charles-de-Richelieu: Hells Angels roll in for kickoff of annual Canada Run
- Suspect arrested after sucker-punch assault outside Laval daycare
- Family of Daisy Peterson-Sweeney at City Hall
- Montreal police say Cartierville stabbing likely a case of road rage